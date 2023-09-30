Bristol City vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 61 games between the two teams with a balance of results, with Bristol winning 20 times, Stoke 26 and 15 draws. In the Championship there have been 44 matches, with Stoke winning 21, Bristol 15 and eight draws.
Probable Stoke
Stoke's probable team for the match is: Travers, Gooch, McNally, Rose, Wilmot and Johnson; Thompson, Laurent and Pearson; Gayle and Haksabanovic.
Probable Bristol
The likely Bristol team for the match is: O'Leary, Tanner, Dickie, Naismith and Pring; James, Williams, Sykes, Weiumann and Bell; Wells.
Injuries
Bristol will have no absentees for the match, while Stoke will be without Campbell and Vidigal through injury.
Championship
Bristol are in ninth place with 12 points, level with Birmingham, one above Millwall, two above Plymouth, West Brom, Blackburn and Southampton, while one below Leeds, Cardiff and Norwich. Stoke are in 20th place with seven points, one above Swansea and two above Middlesbrough and Rotherham, as well as one below Coventry and QPR and two below Watford and Huddersfield.
Last Matches: Stoke
Stoke City come into the match on the back of a draw and two defeats in their last games. On Wednesday (20), they drew 2-2 away to Huddersfield, with goals from Johnson and Wilmot, while Pearson and Rudoni equalized. On Sunday (24), at home, the defeat was 3-1 to Hull City, with goals from Connolly, Traoré and Slater, while Vidigal pulled one back. And on Wednesday (27), away from home, the defeat came to Bournemouth, 2-0, with goals from Solanke and Rothwell, in the Carabao Cup.
Last Matches: Bristol
Bristol come into the match on the back of a draw, a win and a defeat. On Saturday (16), at home, the draw was goalless against West Bromwich. On Tuesday (19), at home, the win came in a 4-1 thrashing of Plymouth, with goals from Bell, James, Sykes and Cornick, while Randell netted. And on Saturday (23), away from home, the defeat was 1-0 to Leicester, with a goal from Vardy.
