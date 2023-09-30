Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Score!
How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW, nbcsports.com y NBC Sports App
What time is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 3
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Crystal Palace
In Crystal Palace, the presence of Odsonne Edouard stands out. The 25-year-old French striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has four goals in six games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 521 minutes in total.
Key player - Manchester United
In Manchester United, the presence of Bruno Fernandes stands out. The 29-year-old Portuguese midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has two goals and one assist in six games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 540 minutes in total.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace history
These two teams have met 65 times. The statistics are in favor of Manchester United, who have come out victorious on 42 occasions, while Crystal Palace have won on 10 occasions, leaving a balance of 13 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 46 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester United with 28 victories, while Crystal Palace has won eight, for a balance of 10 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Manchester United has been at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, there are 23 matches, where the Red Devils have the advantage with 16 wins over the four that the Eagles have won, and the three draws that have been given.