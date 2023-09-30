RB Leipzig vs FC Bayern LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is RB Leipzig vs FC Bayern match for Bundesliga?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on SporTV, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar Plus+ 2, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To GO VE
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on Star +
Key player - FC Bayern
In FC Bayern, the presence of Harry Kane stands out. The 30-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Bundesliga where he has seven goals and three assists in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 439 minutes in total.
Key player - RB Leipzig
In RB Leipzig, the presence of Xavi Simons stands out. The 20-year-old Dutch midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the Bundesliga where he has three goals and four assists in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 390 minutes.
RB Leipzig vs Bayern history
These two teams have met 18 times. The statistics are in favor of Bayern, who have emerged victorious on nine occasions, while Leipzig have won on three occasions, for a total of six draws.
In the Bundesliga...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 14 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Bayern with seven victories, while Leipzig has won two, for a balance of five draws.
If we take into account the number of times that RB Leipzig has played at home against FC Bayern in the Bundesliga, there are seven matches, where the Bavarians have the advantage with three wins over the only one won by the Red Bulls, and the three draws that have taken place.
FC Bayern
Bayern came into this match as Bundesliga leaders, until Borussia Dortmund's victory. The Bavarians, as always, are the favorites at the beginning of this campaign. At the moment, the Munich team is the tenant of the first position in the standings with 13 points, after four wins and a draw in the first five games, with 18 goals scored and only four conceded.
RB Leipzig
Leipzig is in fourth place in the championship, just one point behind Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in the table. The only match the Red Bulls lost was precisely against the Aspirin team by 3-2 on the first matchday of the current season. After that setback, they have had an unblemished path, winning even after the Champions League debut where they defeated Young Boys by 1-3.