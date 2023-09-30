Salernitana vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Salernitana vs Inter Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match corresponding to matchday 7 of the Serie A. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Arechi Stadium, home of the Salernitana.
How to watch Salernitana vs Inter de Milan Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Salernitana - Inter de Milan live on TV, your options are: No options
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Salernitana vs Inter match for Serie A 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Salernitana vs Inter match on September 30 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 14:45 PM to confirm
Brazil: 14:45 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 14:45 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 14:45 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 1:45 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 1:45 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 2:45 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 20:45 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 12:45 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 2:45 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 1:45 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 2:45 PM to be confirmed
Last lineup Inter de Milan
Yann Sommer, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrij Mjitaryán, Denzel Dumfries, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martínez, Marcos Thuram.
Last lineup Salernitana
Ochoa, Lovato, Gyomber, Pirola, Mazzocchi, Martegani, Maggiore, Bradaric, Candreva, Kastanos, Cabral.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee of this Salernitana vs Inter Milan will be Rosario Abisso; Mauro Vivenzi first line; Dario Garzelli, second line; Gianluca Maganiello, fourth assistant.
How does Inter de Milan arrive?
On the other hand, Inter Milan coached by Simone Inzaghi, is the current runner-up in the Champions League and will seek to go far this season both in Serie A and Champions League, so if they want to return to being protagonists, they must stay in the top places in Serie A and for that they need to be consistent. They are in first place in the Italian league on goal difference, so they need a win and a Milan defeat to stay at the top of the overall standings. They accumulate 15 points from 5 wins and one defeat. In their most recent match, Inter Milan suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat against Sassuolo.
How does Salernitana arrive?
Today's hosts, the Salernitana coached by Paulo Sousa, had many complications last season to stay in Serie A and had no chance to win the championship after being saved from relegation. Now, the Salernitana will look to give a joy to their fans in this new tournament and despite having a good start of the tournament, the Ippocampi come from a negative streak with a defeat in their most recent game in their visit to Empoli in the sixth round where they returned home with a 1-0 loss and thus registering their third loss this season. They are currently in 17th place, dangerously close to the relegation zone, with 6 points, averaging one point per game.
Matchday 7 Serie A
We continue with the best tournaments at club level in the world and this weekend, we continue with the soccer activity with the Serie A in its 7th matchday, where two historic Italian teams will face each other in a clash that promises to be quite attractive. The Salernitana will face Inter Milan, two clubs that have different goals, while the Nerazurri are looking to maintain the top of Serie A, the Salernitana will seek to maintain the category and not drop points in this start of the season 2023-2024. Will the locals can achieve victory or will the visitors of Inter?
The match will be played at the Stadium Via del Mare
The match between Salernitana - Inter will be played at the Arechi Stadium, in Salerno, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023-2024 Serie A match: Salernitana vs Inter Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.