Southampton vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

The match will not be watched via streaming.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - Leeds United
Joel Piroe is one of Leeds United's most consistent players, he has 5 appearances for the team this season, he has 4 goals since his arrival at Leeds.
Key player - Southampton
Adam Armstrong is one of Southampton's most consistent players, he has 8 appearances in the season, he has 5 goals this term. Together with Che Adams, they form one of the most highly rated attacking duos in the category.
Head-to-head: Southampton vs. Leeds United
This Saturday's match will be the 99th duel between these two teams, the balance stands as follows, 28 wins for Southampton against 48 for Leeds United, in addition to recording 22 draws.
Southampton have one win in the last seven meetings, while Leeds United have four wins in that span of matches.
Leeds United looks to string together key promotion winning streak
The Peacooks, with Daniel Farke at the helm, are coming off a run of three more than positive results for the Whites' campaign. Promotion is the goal for Leeds, so results against direct rivals are key to achieving it.
Southampton want to get back into playoff contention
The Saints did not have a good month of September, which has caused the relegation in several positions, however, against a direct rival as Leeds United, today the Soton is in 15th position in the Championship, with 10 points.
Championship on fire
Both Leeds United and Southampton have returned to the second division, and are among the candidates to fight for promotion, although they did not start well, the goal is not so far away, so, starting this Saturday they will look to get back on track in search of promotion. Both teams have hired two experienced promotion coaches, and the goal is to return to the elite of English soccer as soon as possible.
The Stadium
St. Mary's Stadium is the home of Southampton FC, is a stadium in the city of Southampton, was inaugurated on August 1, 2001, has a capacity of 32,689 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Southampton vs Leeds United, matchday 9 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at St. Mary's Stadium, at 5:30 am.