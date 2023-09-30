Waalwijk vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Waalwijk vs Ajax Eredivisie match.
What time is the Waalwijk vs Ajax match for Eredivisie Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Waalwijk vs Ajax of September 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Ajax Amsterdam's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jay Gorter, Jorrel Hato, Josip Sutalo, Borna Sosa, Devyne Rensch, Steven Berghuis, Benjamin Tahirovic, Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Chuba Akpom.
Latest RKC Waalwijk lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Etienne Vaessen, Dario van den Buijs, Shawn Adewoye, Aaron Meijers, Julian Lelieveld, Reuven Niemeijer, Yassin Oukili, Godfried Roemeratoe, Michiel Kramer, Zakaria Bakkali and Denilho Cleonise.
Ajax Amsterdam Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Ajax Amsterdam's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Waalwijk. Dutch player Brian Brobbey (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic (#33) is another play distributor on the court that is extremely important; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Jay Gorter (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Ajax Amsterdam in the tournament
Ajax Amsterdam had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Eredivisie season, they are in fourteenth position in the general table after 1 game won, 2 tied and 2 lost, they have 5 points. Ajax Amsterdam seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Waalwijk's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 27, resulting in a defeat against Feyenoord Rotterdam 4 to 0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
RKC Waalwijk players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Waalwijk's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Ajax Amsterdam. Dutch player Michiel Kramer (#29) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward David Min (#9) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Eredivisie. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
RKC Waalwijk in the tournament
The Waalwijk football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Eredivisie (first football division in the Netherlands) badly. They are in thirteenth position in the general table with 2 games won, 0 tied and 4 lost, achieving 6 points. . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 4 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on September 24, it ended in a 1-0 victory against FC Twente at the Mandemakers Stadion and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Mandemakers Stadion is located in the city of Waalwijk, Netherlands. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 14, 1996, it is one of the oldest stadiums in the Netherlands and is currently the home of RKC Waalwijk of the Eredivisie.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Eredivisie Match: Waalwijk vs Ajax!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.