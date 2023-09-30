Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: Mallorca

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de Vallecas.
Where and how to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca matchday 8 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca match on September 30, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 09:15 hours

Bolivia: 08:15 hours

Brazil: 08:15 hours

Chile: 09:15 hours

Colombia: 08:15 hours

Ecuador: 08:15 hours

United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 12:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 08:15 hours

Paraguay: 09:15 hours

Peru: 09:15 hours

Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 08:15 hours

Japan: 8:15 a.m.

India: 18:15 

Nigeria: 01:15 a.m.

South Africa: 02:15 a.m.

Australia: 02:15 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 03:15 hours

Mallorca Statements

Javier Aguirre spoke before the match: "We are tired. This Friday we had to shorten the training session as the video took longer than expected because Rayo does a lot of things well. The team is fine. Both Mascarell and Toni Lato arrive for the match, so the infirmary is empty. Amath has had some discomfort. Maffeo will be out between five and seven days, he has a grade two fibrillar rupture. The player is willing to shorten those times, the doctors are very cautious."

"I have told the team that Rayo keeps the good things about Iraola and they have added the stamp of Francisco. They have one of the best high presses in the league, they are daring and except for that 0-7 misfortune, their numbers are very good. They are a team with important players. Isi, Trejo, RDT... a competitive team. It's going to cost us, it will be difficult".

Mallorca's last line-up

Rajković; González, Valjent, Nastasić, Copete, Maffeo; Samú Costa, Sánchez, Dani Rodríguez, Abdón Prats, Muriqi.
Last Rayo Vallecano lineup.

Rajković; Gonzalez, Valjent, Nastasić, Copete, Maffeo; Samu Costa, Sanchez, Dani Rodriguez, Abdón Prats, Muriqi
How does Mallorca arrive?

Mallorca managed to rescue a point in a very complex match against Barcelona, Aguirre's squad ended the game tied at two goals.

How does Rayo Vallecano arrive?

Rayo Vallecano arrives to the match after a goalless draw against Cadiz in a hard-fought match where the main guest did not make it.
Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca will be played at the Vallecas Stadium.

The Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca match will be played at the Vallecas Stadium, located in Vallecas, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca live stream, corresponding to Matchday 8 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio de Vallecas, at 10:15 am.
