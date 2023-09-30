Everton vs Luton Town preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

A pair of struggling sides face off in a key six-pointer at the bottom of the Premier League table as Everton host Luton Town at Goodison Park.

The Toffees sit fourth bottom of the table but have been in good form recently, losing just once in their last five contests in all competitions and have won back-to-back matches for the first time in almost a year.

Sean Dyche's men defeated Brentford last weekend and followed that up with an upset of Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Luton picked up their first point since promotion to the Premier League as Carlton Morris scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Pedro Neto's opener in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Victory for the Hatters, who are 18th, and results elsewhere could see last season's EFL Championship play-off winners climb out of the relegation zone for the first time all season.

Team news

Everton

Left-back Vitali Mykolenko faces a late fitness check after being withdrawn at halftime of the Toffees' Carabao Cup victory against Aston Villa.

Jack Harrison played 65 minutes at Villa Park on his return from a hip injury but will not start against Luton with Dwight McNeil, who came on for him, taking his place in midfield.

One change will be Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting up front in place of Beto while Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele Alli (groin) and Andre Gomes (calf) remain sidelined.

Luton Town

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu will make his second start of the season as he replaces Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Ross Barkley has been training the last couple of days after picking up an injury but manager Rob Edwards has said the midfielder is not in contention to face his former club.

Predicted lineups

Everton: Pickford; Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young; McNeil, Gueye, Onana, Garner; Doucouré; Calvert-Lewin

Luton Town: Kaminski; Bell, Lockyer, Burke; Doughty, Nakamba, Ruddock-Mpanzu, Kaboré; Ogbene, Brown; Morris

Ones to watch

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

The Toffees' frontman, who once scored 21 goals in a season for the club, is in good form as he has found the back of the net in consecutive matches.

Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

After overcoming injuries to his hamstring and cheekbone, Calvert-Lewin, who has come off the bench in both of those matches he scored in, is looking again to be the focal point of the attack.

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town)

Injuries to Sambi Lokonga and Barkley mean the Zimbabwe international will be a key player in the middle of the park as the Hatters seek their first Premier League victory.

Photo: Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

After impressing on loan last season, Nakamba will need to have that same sort of impact if Luton are to have any sort of chance of retaining their top-flight status.

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever Premier League meeting between Luton and Everton, their last matchup in any competition coming in the 2006/07 Carabao Cup.

On that occasion, the Toffees came away with a 1-0 victory through a Tim Cahill goal in the 101st minute to send the Merseysiders into the quarterfinals.

After the Hatters came close several times throughout the contest, substitute Thomas Gravesen's corner found Cahill, who stretched to turn home past Dean Brill at the far post.

The match has been selected for live television coverage in the UK with BBC Merseyside and talkSPORT providing radio commentary.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.