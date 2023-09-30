Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Columbus Crew host the Philadelphia Union at Lower.com Field in an Eastern Conference showdown as both teams fight for playoff positioning when fourth hosts third.

Unbeaten in their last 13 matches at home, the Crew have shut out their last three opponents that have come to Ohio and they are tied with Atlanta for most goals scored in MLS with 61.

Last time out, Columbus played out a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas as Nkosi Tafari's own goal in the 24th minute was canceled out by Jaden Obrian two minutes from halftime.

Philadelphia have played to four consecutive draws with their last outing coincidentally coming against Dallas, Quinn Sullivan giving the Union a 25th-minute lead before Alan Velasco leveled inside the final ten minutes of the first half.

Jim Curtin's side are unbeaten in their last six against Columbus, the Union have won just twice in 17 all-time meetings against the Crew on the road with both of those wins coming in 2016.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

The Union will be short in defense as Leon Flach will again miss out with a core injury.

Jakob Glesnes (core), Jose Martinez (knee) and Julian Carranza (concussion protocol) are all listed as questionable with Glesnes and Carranza expected to play.

Columbus Crew

Will Sands is sidelined with a knee injury while Sean Zawadski will not take part in this match as he serves a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Predicted lineups

Columbus Crew: Schulte; Amundsen, Camacho, Moreira; Yeboah, Nagbe, Morris, Gressel; Matan, Rossi; Hernández

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Wagner, Glesnes, Elliott, Harriel; McGlynn, Martínez, Bedoya; Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza

Ones to watch

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)

His hat trick against Chicago last week gave him 13 goals on the season and he became the second fastest player to score a hat trick in league history from the start of the game, doing it in 23 minutes.

Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Although Columbus has many dangerous offensive weapons with the likes of Diego Rossi, Darlington Nagbe, and Julian Gressel, Hernandez is the key to the entire attack.

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

The leading scorer on the club with 13 goals has been quiet in Philadelphia's last two matches and will need to rediscover the form that has made him so dangerous in 2023.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Gazdag scored twice, both from the penalty spot and had an assist when the Union beat Columbus in February and he's converted all 18 of his penalty kicks to start his MLS career, a league record.

Previous meetings

In the season opener for both sides, Philadelphia came away with an emphatic 4-1 victory in a match that marked the debut of Wilfried Nancy as Columbus manager.

The Crew went in front on 28 minutes through an own goal by Jakob Glesnes but Daniel Gazdag leveled two minutes from halftime from the penalty spot after Mo Farsi was whistled for handball.

Carranza put the Union in front early in the second half as he converted Alejandro Bedoya's cross and Gazdag scored his second from the penalty spot from another handball, this one called on Milos Degenek, to make it 3-1.

The scoring was complete when Carranza picked up his brace in the 80th minute with Gazdag picking up the assist.

The match will be streamed nationally by Apple TV + with Jake Zivin as the play-by-play announcer and Taylor Twellman serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.