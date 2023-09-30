Inter Miami CF vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC continue their push for the playoffs as the Boys In Blue visit South Florida to take on Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium.

A comprehensive 3-0 victory over Toronto was NYCFC's second straight and moved them into ninth place in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of D.C. United for the final playoff spot.

The Boys In Blue extended their unbeaten run to five games as they take on a Miami side that is looking to bounce back from a loss in the U.S. Open Cup final to Houston.

Although the Herons sit 14th in the East, they are only five points out of a playoff spot with two games in hand against the teams they are chasing.

What the club faces as they chase an unlikely postseason berth is the absence of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, who didn't dress in the 2-1 defeat to the Dynamo and are unlikely to play here.

Team news

NYCFC

Maxi Moralez is out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury and Keaton Parks has an ankle injury but he could feature off the bench.

Richy Ledezma has a bruise but it is not considered to be serious.

Inter Miami CF

The Herons will be without defender DeAndre Yedlin, who is suspended through yellow card accumulation.

Gregore (Lisfranc) is out and Corentin Jean, Ian Fray and Franco Negri are all sidelined with ACL injuries.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are doubtful with muscle fatigue and Jean Mota has not trained since returning from an injury suffered in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami CF: Callender; Miller, Avilés, Kryvtsov; Allen, Cremaschi, Arroyo, Busquets; Farias, Campana, Taylor

NYCFC: Freese; O'Toole, Risa, Martins, Gray; Sands, Perea; Pereira, Rodríguez, Jasson; Bakrar

Ones to watch

Facundo Farias (Inter Miami CF)

While he may not start, the U-22 Designated Player has a tremendous upside and can play in multiple positions, showcasing his versatility. He's got three goals and an assist in just seven MLS appearances.

Gabriel Pereira (NYCFC)

Lost in all of the offensive talent the club has is Pereira, who leads the team with six goals and also has three assists and he has benefitted from playing in such a talented squad.

Previous meetings

In March, a Christopher McVey own goal gave NYCFC a 1-0 victory over Miami, their seventh win in the last eight matches for the Boys In Blue against the Herons.

In the 36th minute, Gregore fouled Keaton Parks and the ensuing free kick was taken by Santiago Rodriguez. The 30-yard set-piece was scrambled in front of the net and McVey accidentally sent it past goalkeeper Drake Callender.

NYCFC improved to 6-0-2 in home openers.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Steve Cangialosi as the play-by-play announcer, Danny Higginbotham serving as analyst and Katie Witham as on-field reporter.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.