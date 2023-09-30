New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls host the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup as both teams chase a playoff berth.

New York, who has qualified for the postseason in 13 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in MLS, took a big step towards extending that run with a 5-3 win against rivals D.C. United last Saturday.

For Chicago, they let a second-half lead slip in a 2-2 draw with New England and are level on points with their hosts but behind them in the standings on goal difference.

The Fire are winless in nine matches across all competitions and have not won a league game since a 1-0 victory over Toronto on July 15th.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls will be without Serge Ngoma, who has a hamstring injury, Lewis Morgan, a long-term absentee with a hip injury, and striker Dante Vanzeir, who recently hurt his back.

Steven Sserwadda is listed as questionable as he continues to battle a knee injury.

Chicago Fire

Starting goalkeeper Chris Mueller as well as Victor Bezerra and Mauricio Pineda have all been ruled out with lower right leg injuries while Federico Navarro is out due to a lower leg issue.

Rafael Czichos (lower left leg) and Brian Gutierrez (lower right leg) are listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Tolkin, Ndam, Reyes, Harper; Luquinhas, Amaya, Edelman, Fernandez; Burke, Manoel

Chicago Fire: Brady; Navarro, Omsberg, Terán, Dean; Giménez, Doumbia; Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Herbers; Kamara

Ones to watch

Cory Burke (New York Red Bulls)

Although he's only scored twice since joining the club, battling through injuries, Burke did tally against Chicago earlier this year and has ten goals in ten career appearances against the Fire.

Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Expect him to take the place of Tom Barlow up front as he partners with Elias Manoel.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

While he hasn't quite lived up to expectations since joining the club last year, the Swiss star is still capable of turning in great performances and remains the key to any playoff aspirations the Fire have.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

Earlier in the season, Chicago and New York played out a 1-1 draw as Cory Burke scored a minute from time after Kei Kamara had given the Fire a first-half lead.

In the 34th minute, a cross by Arnaud Souquet found Kamara, who timed his run beautifully and headed into the top right corner past a diving Carlos Coronel.

With time running out, a corner kick by John Tolkin found Burke and he headed past Chris Brady for his first goal with the Red Bulls since signing from Philadelphia.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Chris Wittyngham serving as the play-by-play announcer and Lori Lindsey as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.