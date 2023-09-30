St. Louis City SC vs Sporting Kansas City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

St. Louis City SC host Sporting Kansas City at CITYPARK in the final installment of this year's Heartland Derby on what could be a historic and record-breaking night for the home side.

St. Louis came from behind to secure a 2-1 road win against Minnesota United last weekend. Teemu Pukki gave the Loons the lead from the penalty spot but Joao Klauss headed home Jake Nerwinski's cross in the 64th minute and Njabulo Blom won it nine minutes later.

Victory tonight would see St. Louis set a couple of records as they would set the post-shootout record for most wins by an expansion team with 17, tie Atlanta for most home victories with 11.

The new boys are unbeaten in their last four matches and have a five-match unbeaten run at home and can become the first expansion team to win the conference should they pick up all three points.

Kansas City are tenth in the Western Conference standings, two points out of a playoff spot while a win could see them move above the playoff line.

Manager Peter Vermes would tie Bob Bradley for third on the all-time wins list with 194 and would be his 300th as player and coach.

St. Louis City SC

Lucas Bartlett (shoulder) and Miguel Perez (ankle) have both been ruled out while Rasmus Alm is questionable with a groin issue.

Sporting Kansas City

Captain Johnny Russell is suspended after picking up a controversial red card in the victory over Houston.

Kortne Ford is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his Achilles and Kayden Pierre will also be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Tim Leibold (groin) and Alan Pulido (quad contusion) are listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

St. Louis City SC: Burki; Markanich, Nilsson, Parker, Watts; Jackson, Löwen, Blom, Stroud; Klauss, Gioacchini

Sporting Kansas City: Meila; Ndenbe, Fontàs, Rosero, Davis; Thommy, Radoja, Walter; Sallói, Pulido, Shelton

Ones to watch

Joao Klauss and Nicholas Gioacchini (St. Louis City SC)

Following a four-month injury layoff, Klauss has returned to score three goals in four matches, showing the form he had prior to his injury issues.

Gioacchini has stepped up to lead the club with ten goals and partnering Klauss up front makes them perhaps the most lethal strike partnership in MLS.

Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)

His importance to the Kansas City side cannot be underestimated. With 13 goals on the season, he is the heart of the attack as evidenced by his brace earlier in the season against St. Louis.

Pulido is to the SKC what Russell is to the defense, so expect to see him play in a match of this magnitude.

Previous meetings

This is the third and final matchup between St. Louis and Kansas City with each team winning at home.

In May, St. Louis romped to a 4-0 win behind a brace from Indiana Vassilev as well as goals from Edouard Lowen and Nicholas Gioacchini.

The rematch earlier this month saw Kansas City claim a 2-1 victory as Alan Pulido's first-half brace canceled out Samuel Adeniran's 22nd-minute opener.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Keith Costigan serving as the play-by-play announcer and Maurice Edu as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8:30pm Eastern time.