Goals and Summary of Mazatlan 2-3 Tigres in Liga MX
Photo: Mazatlán 

ADVERTISEMENT

11:19 PM20 hours ago

Final

The match ends, Tigres triumph 3-2 over Mazatlán.

Diego Lainez, Nico Ibañez, and Ozziel Herrera scored for Tigres.

From Mazatlán I marked Ake Loba and Venegas.

11:14 PM20 hours ago

100'

Yoel Barcenas missed it, it was Mazatlán's goal, Nahuel fell and the goal was free.
11:09 PM20 hours ago

96'

Nahuel falls to the ground, possible injury for the Tigres goalkeeper. The weather and conditions do not help.
11:04 PM20 hours ago

95'

We are going to go until minute 100 and more.
10:59 PM20 hours ago

94'

More minutes will be added due to this act of injury to the referee.
10:54 PM20 hours ago

90'

The referee falls due to injury. The referee had a jerk. It seems that the fourth referee is going to come in for him.

6 minutes are added.

10:49 PM20 hours ago

89'

Mazatlán goal, Venegas score. The gunboats approach the marker.
10:44 PM20 hours ago

85'

5 minutes into the game, the game is about to end and it will be a victory for Tigres. The incomparable seek to win with a 4 goal.
10:39 PM20 hours ago

80'

The gunboats attack, Tigres try to get out from behind. But they lose possession.
10:34 PM20 hours ago

78'

Direct foul in favor of Mazatlán, the gunners do not take advantage. The Tigers slow down the pace of the game.
10:29 PM20 hours ago

74'

We are close to the final part, where Tigres relaxes the game with backward passes.
10:24 PM21 hours ago

70'

Nahuel saves, the gunners look to score the 2nd goal that brings them closer.
10:19 PM21 hours ago

68'

The gunners between the ropes cannot find the alternative to get out. Tigres seeks to increase its scoring quota.
10:14 PM21 hours ago

65'

Goool for Tigres, Ozziel Herrera scores 3 to 1. The Incomparables become great in the game.
10:09 PM21 hours ago

64'

Tigres leaves Lainez out. The gunners play looking for an exit in the midfield.
10:04 PM21 hours ago

60'

We reached the 60th minute, Tigres being the protagonist of the game. Lainez being the best on the field. Ozziel Herrera and Andre Pierre Gignac will enter.
9:59 PM21 hours ago

55'

Tigres goal, it's 1-2. Nico Ibañez's goal ends with a header.
9:54 PM21 hours ago

52'

Lainez ends up hurt, strong entrance to the factor.
9:49 PM21 hours ago

49'

Nahuel keeps the ball, Yoel tried to surprise him.
9:44 PM21 hours ago

Half Time

We go into the break with a 1-1 tie. For Mazatlán, Marco Ake Loba and Diego Lainez tied it. Nicolás Benedetti left injured due to a knee issue.

9:39 PM21 hours ago

50'

Bello will come in for Nicolás Benedetti, the poet is injured again. Mazatlán suffers with injuries.
9:34 PM21 hours ago

47'

Nicolás Benedetti may be injured, it is the knee that is injured. He goes on the cart of misfortunes.
9:29 PM21 hours ago

43'

7 more minutes in the game.
9:24 PMa day ago

43'

Great goal from the Factor, Lainez scores a great goal. Tigres ties it, shot from outside the area.
9:19 PMa day ago

38'

Jair Díaz is cautioned with a yellow card. Tigres looking for a play on the wing. The Incomparables cannot come again. The gunners have the ball behind.
9:14 PMa day ago

36'

Pass and pass back from Tigres. The incomparables play looking for the game to open.
9:09 PMa day ago

The closest to Tigres

9:04 PMa day ago

22

Goal for Mazatlán 1-0 Ake Loba scores the first and the panther takes advantage of the rebound. Assist from Benedetti.
8:59 PMa day ago

16’

Ibañez's shot is blocked by goalkeeper Gutiérrez and he saves his goal in two moments.
8:54 PMa day ago

8’

Sebastián Cordova causes the first corner kick. Sebas' shot is blocked and Ricardo saves his goal.
8:49 PMa day ago

5’

First 5 minutes of play and the Incomparables touch the ball in the middle of the field, hoping that Nahuel will send a shot high and they can reach the final area more easily.
8:44 PMa day ago

1

A penalty was requested for Mazatlán, Yoel shot and was handballed previously.
8:39 PMa day ago

0’

Start the match 
8:34 PMa day ago

Options on the bench

Luis Quiñones, Marcelo Flores, Ozziel Herrera, Andre Pierre Gignac, Javier Aquino, Vladimir Loroña, Guido Pizarro and Fernando Gorriarán is the Tigres bench.
On the Mazatlán side, a catalyst would be Eduard Bello or Luis Amarilla.
8:29 PMa day ago

Lineup Tigres

Nahuel Guzmán, Samir de Souza, Diego Reyes, Fernando Ordóñez, Rafael de Souza, Vigon, Diego Lainez, Sebastián Córdova, Raymundo Fulgencio and Nico Ibáñez
8:24 PMa day ago

Lineup Mazatlan

Ricardo Gutiérrez, Luis Olivas, Jair Díaz, Almada, Mudueña, Colman, La Morsa Flores, Intriago, Ake Loba, Nicolás Benedetti and Edgar Bárcenas.
8:19 PMa day ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Mazatlán vs Tigres.
8:14 PMa day ago

Hand to hand

Tigres and Mazatlán have faced each other in 6 games, 2 wins for the canoneros, 3 for the Incomparables. Only one tie, with 8 goals scored for Mazatlán and Tigres has 11.
8:09 PMa day ago

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.

8:04 PMa day ago

They have arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this matchday 10 match.

7:59 PMa day ago

The fans arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Kraken Stadium, keeping an eye on their team and just minutes away from warming up.
7:54 PMa day ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Mazatlán vs Tigres. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
7:49 PMa day ago

Follow here Mazatlan vs Tigres Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Mazatlan vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the Kraken Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:44 PMa day ago

How to watch Mazatlan vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday 30th September 2023

USA Time: 9:06 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:39 PMa day ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mazatlan vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Tigres: of Saturday 30th  Sepetember, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 30th September 2023

21:06 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday 30th September 2023

20:06 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday 30th September 2023

21:06 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday 30th September 2023

20:06 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday 30th September 2023

19:06 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday 30th September 2023

19:06 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday 30th September 2023

1:06 hrs

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 30th September 2023

21:06 hrs

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday 30th September 2023

21:06 hrs

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Saturday 30th September 2023

19:06 hrs

 In ESPN.

Paraguay

Saturday 30th September 2023

21:06 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday 30th September 2023

19:06 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday 30th September 2023

21:06 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday 30th September 2023

20:06 hrs

no transmission.
7:34 PMa day ago

Players to watch

This match may be the first as a starter for Marcelo Flores, the 19-year-old has only been active in 2 games, only 32 minutes, Flores' numbers have been low in his last team, in this time at Tigres he seeks to raise his hand in a template full of figures.


On the part of Maztlán, Nicolás Benedetti, the poet is the player to follow because of his class when playing in the midfield, he has scored 2 goals in 486 minutes in 8 games with 2 yellow cards.

Photo: Tigres
Photo: Tigres
7:29 PMa day ago

Mazatlán Declarations

Coach Ismael Rescalvo spoke in a conference after the Chivas game and commented that this victory against Chivas was the most difficult, apart from the fact that the 3 points bring them closer to the group of possible teams when playing the league.


- "The fact that there are fewer and fewer games, we have a margin for error, today it was very important to add the three points that bring us closer to that group of teams to fight for the playoffs, we have won the most difficult game we had in these days."

- "The game and the result go hand in hand and it is a great game here, happy for Chivas, they deserved a game that from minute 1 to 90 they will fight for the ball and the team played a great game today with which we took three points that will help us grow and continue."

7:24 PMa day ago

Statements from Tigers

Robert Dante Siboldi clarified in a conference that for this game he was able to rest half of the squad, the calendar has not been his ally, coming from recovering Córdova from injury. The game against LAFC was a lot of wear and tear and going to the Pacific will be a complicated challenge for the incomparables.


"It is likely that we will dose some, we will play against Mazatlán, Wednesday will be at home against Toluca, then we will go to Pachuca, we have to dose, we will play at sea level, a lot of humidity."

7:19 PMa day ago

They won at the table and on the field

The victory against Chivas brought more than controversy, the case of Joaquín Esquivel, a cannon player, had a magnifying glass on him. Because the Mexican midfielder was in danger because he had 5 yellow cards, the fifth one is expulsion.
Two with Necaxa and another 3 with the purple box. But it all turned out that he only had 3 yellow cards, given Chivas' appeal to win at the table, after the ridicule in midweek. Mazatlán beat them on the field by 3 goals and another 3 on the table. Error of the disciplinary commission and master move of the gunners
7:14 PMa day ago

Incomparable at a good time

The Tigres have a good present in their last 4 games, they have only lost one against Tigres by 2 goals in Jalisco. But their last 2 games at Volcán they have won by more than 3 goals. Against Gallos they won by 5 goals and in the royal classic they won 3 goals to 0.


The owners of the north took the Campeones Cup against LAFC, the Liga MX champion against the MLS champion. Tempers heated up and they went to penalties, tying in the 90 minutes. Tigres won by 4 goals to 2, where again Nahuel Guzmán and his performance in saving penalties was key.

Photo: Mazatlan
Photo: Mazatlan
7:09 PMa day ago

How does Mazatlán arrive?

The Gunners arrive as 14th in the table with 10 points after beating Chivas on the table and on the field. The purple team beat the flock at home, 3 goals to 1. Scores by Nicolás Benedetti, Edgar Bárcenas and Eduard Bello.


Their last game at home tied 2 points against Cruz Azul, the machine took the tie in the last moments. Their most recent victory at home was against Puebla by 1 goal on matchday 5.

Mazatlán has a difficult schedule, first Tigres and then América, both at home. They still have 3 more games left at home, Gallos, Santos and Toluca. A long road to reach position 10 and be in the reclassification.

Photo: Mazatlan
Photo: Mazatlan
7:04 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Mazatlan vs Tigres Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo