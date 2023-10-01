Goals and Summary of Mazatlan 2-3 Tigres in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Final
100'
96'
95'
94'
90'
6 minutes are added.
89'
85'
80'
78'
74'
70'
68'
65'
64'
60'
55'
52'
49'
Half Time
50'
47'
43'
43'
38'
36'
The closest to Tigres
16’ ⏱ | MAZ 0️⃣ - 0️⃣ TIG | Sebas de cabeza y atrás el arquero.#SiempreContigo 👊 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/NhmapXOc8m — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) October 1, 2023
22
16’
8’
5’
1
0’
Options on the bench
On the Mazatlán side, a catalyst would be Eduard Bello or Luis Amarilla.
Lineup Tigres
Lineup Mazatlan
They are already warming up
Hand to hand
Costumes
They have arrived
The fans arrived
We came back!
Follow here Mazatlan vs Tigres Live Score
How to watch Mazatlan vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:06 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mazatlan vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
20:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
20:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
19:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
19:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
1:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
19:06 hrs
|
In ESPN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
19:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 30th September 2023
|
20:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
Players to watch
On the part of Maztlán, Nicolás Benedetti, the poet is the player to follow because of his class when playing in the midfield, he has scored 2 goals in 486 minutes in 8 games with 2 yellow cards.
Mazatlán Declarations
- "The fact that there are fewer and fewer games, we have a margin for error, today it was very important to add the three points that bring us closer to that group of teams to fight for the playoffs, we have won the most difficult game we had in these days."
- "The game and the result go hand in hand and it is a great game here, happy for Chivas, they deserved a game that from minute 1 to 90 they will fight for the ball and the team played a great game today with which we took three points that will help us grow and continue."
Statements from Tigers
"It is likely that we will dose some, we will play against Mazatlán, Wednesday will be at home against Toluca, then we will go to Pachuca, we have to dose, we will play at sea level, a lot of humidity."
They won at the table and on the field
Two with Necaxa and another 3 with the purple box. But it all turned out that he only had 3 yellow cards, given Chivas' appeal to win at the table, after the ridicule in midweek. Mazatlán beat them on the field by 3 goals and another 3 on the table. Error of the disciplinary commission and master move of the gunners
Incomparable at a good time
The owners of the north took the Campeones Cup against LAFC, the Liga MX champion against the MLS champion. Tempers heated up and they went to penalties, tying in the 90 minutes. Tigres won by 4 goals to 2, where again Nahuel Guzmán and his performance in saving penalties was key.
How does Mazatlán arrive?
Their last game at home tied 2 points against Cruz Azul, the machine took the tie in the last moments. Their most recent victory at home was against Puebla by 1 goal on matchday 5.
Mazatlán has a difficult schedule, first Tigres and then América, both at home. They still have 3 more games left at home, Gallos, Santos and Toluca. A long road to reach position 10 and be in the reclassification.
Diego Lainez, Nico Ibañez, and Ozziel Herrera scored for Tigres.
From Mazatlán I marked Ake Loba and Venegas.