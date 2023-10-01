AS Roma vs Frosinone LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here AS Roma vs Frosinone in a Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AS Roma vs Frosinone match in the Serie A.
What time is AS Roma vs Frosinone match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game AS Roma vs Frosinone of October 01st, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch AS Roma vs Frosinone live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
If you want to watch AS Roma vs Frosinone live, it will be streamed Paramount+, CBS Sports Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
A scandalous win
Genoa beat AS Roma 4-1 to stay out of the relegation places. The Genoa club shot four times at Rui Patricio's goal and scored four times. A hundred percent efficiency, which sent the Wolves to the canvas.
Background
This will be the 6th meeting between the two sides, so they will want to get off to a flying start and come away with a win, leaving 5 wins for Roma, 0 draws and 0 for Frosinone.
Frosinone 1 - 4 AS Roma, Sep. 9, 2020, Friendly
Frosinone 2 - 3 AS Roma, 23 Feb., 2019, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 4 - 0 Frosinone, Sep. 26, 2018, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 3 - 1 Frosinone, 30 Jan., 2016, Italian Serie A
Frosinone 0 - 2 AS Roma, Sep. 12, 2015, Italian Serie A
Watch out for this Roma player
Italy midfielder, 28 year old Bryan Cristante has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Frosinone player
Italy midfielder, 27 year old Luca Mazzitelli has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in the difficult moments and in this start of the season.
How are Frosinone coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Sassuolo, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very favourable streak for the team, but they need to make no mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Frosinone 1 - 1 Fiorentina, Sep 28, 2023, Italian Serie A
Salernitana 1 - 1 Frosinone, Sep. 22, 2023, Italian Serie A
Frosinone 4 - 2 Sassuolo, Sep. 17, 2023, Italy Serie A
Udinese 0 - 0 Frosinone, Sep. 2, 2023, Italian Serie A
Frosinone 2 - 1 Atalanta, 26 Aug., 2023, Italian Serie A
How are Roma doing?
The home side in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 7-0 against Empoli, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavourable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Genoa 4 - 1 AS Roma, Sep 28, 2023, Italy Serie A
Torino 1 - 1 AS Roma, Sep. 24, 2023, Italian Serie A
Sheriff Tiraspol 1 - 2 AS Roma, Sep. 21, 2023, UEFA Europa League
AS Roma 7 - 0 Empoli, Sep. 17, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 1 - 2 AC Milan, Sep. 1, 2023, Italy Serie A
