Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Brentford FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Brentford FC live, as well as the latest information from City Ground Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Nottingham Forest vs Brentford FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford FC match live on TV and online?
The Nottingham Forest vs Brentford FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Brentford FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Nottingham Forest vs Brentford FC match on October 1, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Brentford FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Brentford FC is Bryan Mbeumo, the 24-year-old Cameroonian-born center forward, has played six games so far in the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total number of matches he has not managed to assist, but he already has four goals, these against; Tottenham Hotspur, Fullham twice and Bournemouth.
Key player at Nottingham Forest
One of the most outstanding players in Nottingham Forest is Taiwo Awoniyi, the 26 year old Nigerian born center forward, has played six games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total of games he already has two assists and three goals, these against; Arsenal, Sheffield United and Manchester United.
History Nottingham Forest vs Brentford FC
In total, the two sides have met 36 times, Brentford FC dominate the record with 14 wins, there have been 10 draws and Nottingham Forest have won 12 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Brentford FC with 49 goals to Nottingham Forest's 48.
Actuality - Brentford FC
Brentford FC has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of six games, is in the 13th position in the standings with six points, this after winning one game, drawing three and losing two, leaving a goal difference of 0, this after scoring nine goals and conceding nine.
- Last five matches
Brentford FC 2 - 2 Bournemouth
Newcastle 1 - 0 Brentford FC
Brentford FC 1 - 3 Everton
Brentford FC 0 - 1 Arsenal
Actuality - Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest has been having a bad performance in the Premier League 2023-2024, because after playing six matches they are in the 12th position in the standings with seven points, this score was achieved after winning two matches, drawing one and losing three, they have also scored seven goals and conceded nine, for a goal difference of -2.
- Last five matches
Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Burnley
Chelsea 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Burnley
Manchester City 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
The match will be played at the City Ground Stadium
The match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford FC will take place at the City Ground Stadium in the city of Nottingham (England), the stadium is where Nottingham Forest Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1898 and has a capacity for approximately 30,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Nottingham Forest vs Brentford FC, valid for matchday seven of the Premier League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
