Betis vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned here to follow Betis vs Valencia

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Valencia as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarin stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
2:55 AMan hour ago

Where to watch Betis vs Valencia?

If you want to watch the Betis vs Valencia match, you can follow it on television on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match between Betis vs Cádiz in LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 3 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 13 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

2:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Valencia player

Hugo Duro is being the reference at the top of the attack of the set ché in this course. The 23-year-old striker has three goals in this season 2023-24. He has not scored since September 16, when he scored a brace against Atlético de Madrid.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Betis player

Isco has been one of the most outstanding players for Betis this season. The Malagueño has been one of the reinforcements of the green-and-white team during this summer, in addition he arrived as a free agent. In this start of the season he has played eight matches where he has only scored one goal.
2:35 AMan hour ago

How does Valencia arrive?

Valencia was able to beat Atlítico Madrid 3-0 at home. Since then, they have drawn 2-2 against Almeria and lost at home against Real Sociedad. They have not won away from home since the first matchday at the Sánchez Pizjuacute;n. They are eighth with ten points and four points away from the Champions League places.
2:30 AMan hour ago

How does Betis arrive?

Bad sensations for Manuel Pellegrini's team, who have two consecutive draws and four consecutive matches without a win. They have not won since September 2 against Rayo Vallecano. They are currently in the middle of the LaLiga table, 10th with nine points and three points away from the European places.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Background

The head-to-head record is in favor of Valencia, who have won 71 times, 41 times Betis have won, while 30 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in June 2023 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw and was played at the Benito Villamarín.
2:20 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín, a stadium that was built in 1929 and has a capacity for 60721 spectators.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Betis and Valencia will face each other in the seventh LaLiga match of the season
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Betis vs Valencia LaLiga match.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo