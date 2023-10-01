Betis vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Betis vs Valencia?
If you want to watch the Betis vs Valencia match, you can follow it on television on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
What time is the match between Betis vs Cádiz in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Valencia player
Hugo Duro is being the reference at the top of the attack of the set ché in this course. The 23-year-old striker has three goals in this season 2023-24. He has not scored since September 16, when he scored a brace against Atlético de Madrid.
Watch out for this Betis player
Isco has been one of the most outstanding players for Betis this season. The Malagueño has been one of the reinforcements of the green-and-white team during this summer, in addition he arrived as a free agent. In this start of the season he has played eight matches where he has only scored one goal.
How does Valencia arrive?
Valencia was able to beat Atlítico Madrid 3-0 at home. Since then, they have drawn 2-2 against Almeria and lost at home against Real Sociedad. They have not won away from home since the first matchday at the Sánchez Pizjuacute;n. They are eighth with ten points and four points away from the Champions League places.
How does Betis arrive?
Bad sensations for Manuel Pellegrini's team, who have two consecutive draws and four consecutive matches without a win. They have not won since September 2 against Rayo Vallecano. They are currently in the middle of the LaLiga table, 10th with nine points and three points away from the European places.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Valencia, who have won 71 times, 41 times Betis have won, while 30 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in June 2023 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw and was played at the Benito Villamarín.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín, a stadium that was built in 1929 and has a capacity for 60721 spectators.
Preview of the match
Betis and Valencia will face each other in the seventh LaLiga match of the season
