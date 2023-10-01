Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus in Serie A?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Atalanta vs Juventus in Serie A?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Statements by Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus coach)
"Atalanta is a physical and aggressive team: we must be prepared. Giving continuity to the results is essential, to go at the appropriate cruising speed with the goal of the Champions League and with greater desire in mind. There are games in which you play better, others less. Winning is not easy, Serie A is balanced. But against Lecce we played an intelligent match. The boos? They should not be annoying, but rather an incentive to do better."
Statements by Gasperini (Atalanta coach)
"This is an interesting test for us, also to understand what our size could be. We are focused on this match. We are on a good run lately, but now we have three crucial matches and the first one is against Juventus. The match against Juventus "It is always a highly anticipated game. We know that we are facing one of the best teams in the league."