Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Photo: Getty Images

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus in Serie A?

If you want to watch the Atalanta vs Juventus match, you can follow it on television on Fox Soccer Plus, Paramount+

 

What time is Atalanta vs Juventus in Serie A?

This is the start time of the match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM

Bolivia: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Paraguay: 1:00 PM

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

Statements by Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus coach)

Allegri has spoken before traveling to Bergamo to face Atalanta.

"Atalanta is a physical and aggressive team: we must be prepared. Giving continuity to the results is essential, to go at the appropriate cruising speed with the goal of the Champions League and with greater desire in mind. There are games in which you play better, others less. Winning is not easy, Serie A is balanced. But against Lecce we played an intelligent match. The boos? They should not be annoying, but rather an incentive to do better."

Statements by Gasperini (Atalanta coach)

The Atalanta coach made a comparison in the press conference prior to receiving Juventus at home.

 

"This is an interesting test for us, also to understand what our size could be. We are focused on this match. We are on a good run lately, but now we have three crucial matches and the first one is against Juventus. The match against Juventus "It is always a highly anticipated game. We know that we are facing one of the best teams in the league."

Be careful with this Juventus player

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the fittest players in Serie A. Right now he has four goals and one assist. Just one goal away from matching Lautaro and Osimhen. The Serbian striker has not scored since September 16, where he scored a double against Lazio
Be careful with this Atalanta player

Teun Koopmeiners, a 25-year-old Dutch midfielder, has two goals and an assist at the start of the season. He comes from scoring against Hellas Verona, a goal that gave victory to those from Bergamo
How does Juventus arrive?

The Turin team that this year is focused only on national titles after being left out of European competitions. They have just won by the minimum at home against Lecce. They have only lost one game at the start of the season where they lost 4-2 at Sassuelo's home. They are fourth in Serie A with 13 points and started the day just two points behind Inter Milan and AC Milan
How does Atalanta arrive?

Atalanta has three consecutive victories. Their last defeat came on September 17 at Fiorentina's home where they lost 3-2. In their last match they won by the minimum 0-1 against Hellas Verona with a goal from Koopmeiners. Right now they are fifth in Serie A with 12 points, just one point behind Juventus
Background

The balance of confrontations between these two teams is favorable for Juventus, which has won 75 times. Atalanta has won 17 times, while 51 times the match has ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was in August 2023 in a friendly match that ended in a goalless draw. The last time they met in Serie A, Juventus won 0-2
The stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium, a stadium located in Bergamo. This was inaugurated in December 1028 and has a capacity for 21,300 spectators.
Match preview

Atalanta and Juventus will meet in the match corresponding to matchday 7 of Serie A
VAVEL Logo