Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: LaLiga

Follow here Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz live, as well as the latest information from the Metropolitan Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.

USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz: of Sunday, October 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Bolivia

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Brazil

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Chile

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Colombia

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Spain

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

19:00 hours

In Movistar.

Canada

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

15:00 hours

In TNS +.

USA

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN.

Mexico

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

13:00 hours

In SKY Sports.

Paraguay

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Peru

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

15:00 hours

In DIRECTV.
Discarded

For this game, Ángel Correa remains out of the squad due to a grade I sprain of the medial collateral ligament of the knee. Just like Vitolo, who also has a knee injury. Martín Calderón for Cádiz has a torn cruciate ligament.
Be careful with this player

Atleti's man in attack will be Griezmann, Antoine with 6 games has scored 3 goals, he has not yet made his debut in the Champions League, but the Frenchman has been at a great level since returning from Barcelona, last season he was the Cholo's most crucial player. Above him is Morata with 5 goals, but Llorente and Depay are closer with 2 goals. The best assister is Saúl Ñiguez with 3 below Lino who has 2.

Be careful with these Cádiz players

In the first place we have Darwin Machís, the Venezuelan has 7 games with 2 scores. Scoring the same goals with Chris Ramos who has 2 goals and 1 assist in the last games. He being the two best elements on offense along with Gonzalo Escalante who has 2 assists, being the best assister below Javi Hernández and Ramos.
You won't be able to play

Álvaro Morata is the man of fashion, the player who is best in Cholo's ranks, with 6 games he has scored 5 goals. The start of the tournament for the Spanish forward has been a gem, because in so few games he has generated many scoring chances in so little. But many cheers for Morata will be absent in this game because he received a red card in the last game against Osasuna. Then Cholo will not be able to count on his best nine, putting Depay as a starter along with Grizi.
How does Cádiz arrive?

Those from Nueva Mirandilla are having a regular season with 7 games played, they have 2 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses, receiving 8 goals and 6 scores in favor with 9 units in position 9. Cádiz has just drawn in its last 2 games against Betis one goal and against Rayo Vallecano it was a boring 0 to 0. Their last victory was against Villarreal by 3 goals to 1 at home. Their last defeat away from home was against Athletic by 3 goals to 0.
How do the colchoneros arrive?

Atlético de Madrid comes from beating Osasuna and Real Madrid in a positive streak in the League. With 13 points in 5th position. With 4 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw, with 15 goals for and only 5 against. The Colchoneros have a busy schedule, first the Madrid derby, the game in Pamplona against Osasuna and now with Cádiz at home. Ending a heavy week against Fetenoord on Wednesday at Civitas, until Sunday, October 8, they have league activity again against Real Sociedad.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
