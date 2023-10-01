Boca Juniors vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Boca Juniors vs River Plate live stream
How to watch the match Boca Juniors vs River Plate live?
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Boca Juniors vs River Plate, matchday 7 of the Professional League Cup 2023?
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
United States (ET): 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 2 p.m.
Refereeing team
Referee: Andrés Merlos.
Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti.
Assistant Referee 2: Sebastián Raineri.
Fourth official: Ariel Penel.
VAR: Hector Paletta.
AVAR: Ariel Suárez.
Key Player- River Plate
De La Cruz together with Barco and Borja are undisputed starters for El Micho for the clásico against Boca.
Key Player- Boca Juniors
Boca's 1 will be key to keep a clean sheet in a very interesting duel with River's powerful attack.
Superclassic History: Boca vs River
Demichelis: "We will work to win the classic"
"We will have everyone available, except for Maidana. I have no doubts about the squad, they have always shown character. We will work in harmony to win the Superclásico," said El Micho.
Jorge Almiron: "We hope to win on Sunday"
"People are going to ask to win the Superclásico, I am very clear about that. We all know that the one we played at River's stadium was a robbery. It was a long time ago but I still have it pending, so we hope to win on Sunday".
Boca vs. River: probable lineups
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Pérez, Nicolás De La Cruz, Nacho Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco; Miguel Ángel Borja.
Squad- River Plate
📋 Nuestros convocados para el Superclásico de este domingo 💪#VamosRiver 🤍❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/KAqHKPVp4l— River Plate (@RiverPlate) September 30, 2023
Squad- Boca Juniors
The Professional League Cup plays its seventh round of matches
The stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in May 1929 and with the latest refurbishment has a capacity of 47027 spectators.