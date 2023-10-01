Boca Juniors vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Cup Match
Photo: Reuters

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Boca Juniors vs River Plate live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from the Alberto J. Armando Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
12:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch the match Boca Juniors vs River Plate live?

The match between Boca Juniors vs River Plate, you can watch it live on TyC Sports International.

If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match Boca Juniors vs River Plate, matchday 7 of the Professional League Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs River Plate match on October 1 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM

Bolivia: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

United States (ET): 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 2:00 PM

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 2 p.m.

12:45 AMan hour ago

Refereeing team

The refereeing team for Boca Juniors vs River Plate will be as follows: 
Referee: Andrés Merlos.
Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti.
Assistant Referee 2: Sebastián Raineri.
Fourth official: Ariel Penel.
VAR: Hector Paletta.
AVAR: Ariel Suárez.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

Key Player- River Plate

Nicolás de la Cruz is the key man in Demichelis' team, El Millo's soccer passes through the legs of the oriental midfielder, besides his excellent striking ability, he can open the scoreboard at any opportunity. 

De La Cruz together with Barco and Borja are undisputed starters for El Micho for the clásico against Boca.

12:35 AM2 hours ago

Key Player- Boca Juniors

Sergio Romero, the little boy is the key man for the xeneize team, his arrival at Boca has revived his sporting career, so much so that he has been considered for a possible return to the Argentine national team. 

Boca's 1 will be key to keep a clean sheet in a very interesting duel with River's powerful attack. 

12:30 AM2 hours ago

Superclassic History: Boca vs River

The classic between the two most important teams in Argentine soccer has been played 259 times, with 91 wins for Boca Juniors and 85 for River Plate, while there have been 83 draws. 
12:25 AM2 hours ago

Demichelis: "We will work to win the classic"

In the midst of a great controversy, Martín Demichelis had a few words in the last press conference, about what will be the classic at the Bombonera.

"We will have everyone available, except for Maidana. I have no doubts about the squad, they have always shown character. We will work in harmony to win the Superclásico," said El Micho. 

12:20 AM2 hours ago

Jorge Almiron: "We hope to win on Sunday"

The xeneize coach referred to what will be the match against River this Sunday, Almiron after the match against Palmeiras, stated:

"People are going to ask to win the Superclásico, I am very clear about that. We all know that the one we played at River's stadium was a robbery. It was a long time ago but I still have it pending, so we hope to win on Sunday".

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Boca vs. River: probable lineups

Boca: Sergio Romero; Lucas Blondel, Bruno Valdez, Nicolás Valentini and Marcelo Saracchi; Ezequiel Bullaude, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez; Exequiel Zeballos, Darío Benedetto and Lucas Janson.
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Pérez, Nicolás De La Cruz, Nacho Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco; Miguel Ángel Borja.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

Squad- River Plate

This is the list of players called up by Martín Demichelis for this Sunday's classic. 
12:05 AM2 hours ago

Squad- Boca Juniors

This is the list of players called up by Jorge Almiron for this Sunday's classic.
Photo: Boca Juniors
12:00 AM2 hours ago

The Professional League Cup plays its seventh round of matches

The League of World Champions Cup continues with all its emotions, this time we will see another edition of the Argentinean soccer superclassic, Club Atlético Boca Juniors, hosts Club Atlético River Plate. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
11:55 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The Alberto J. Armando stadium, a stadium located in the town of Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina).

The stadium was inaugurated in May 1929 and with the latest refurbishment has a capacity of 47027 spectators.

Photo: Conmebol
11:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Boca Juniors vs River Plate, corresponding to the 7th matchday of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The match will take place at Estadio Alberto J. Armando, at 13:00 pm.
