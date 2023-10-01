Toluca vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: Toluca

7:20 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Toluca vs Chivas live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toluca vs Chivas live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nemesio Diez.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Toluca vs Chivas live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:10 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Toluca vs Chivas match corresponding to Day 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Toluca vs Chivas match on October 1, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 18:20 hours

Bolivia: 17:20 hours

Brazil: 5:20 p.m.

Chile: 6:20 p.m.

Colombia: 5:20 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:20 p.m.

United States: 7:20 p.m. PT, 9:20 p.m. ET

Mexico: 5:20 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:20 p.m.

Peru: 6:20 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:20 p.m. PT and 9:20 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 5:20 p.m.

Japan: 5:20 p.m.

India: 3:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 10:20 a.m.

South Africa: 11:20 a.m.

Australia: 11:20 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:20 p.m.

7:05 AM2 hours ago

Toluca Statements

Ignacio Ambriz spoke ahead of the match: "These are double-edged matches. We can't go in and think that Chivas is coming in bad, that we're going to beat them easily. I always believe that teams that come like this, especially those so-called big teams that compete very hard. Apart from that, I see my team as a good team; in numbers, in what we had set out to do, we are below what we would like and that also makes us hungry to win at home, to compete one-on-one with Chivas, which we are going to do. We are at home, with our fans, who also deserve to get the three necessary points, but I appeal more to us to play good soccer. This team will play good soccer, we have done so at times, but today I can assure you that it will be a one-on-one match.

"All the guys know how we play, what we intend to do, which is to be protagonists and always have possession of the ball, except for two games that I really didn't like, which was Pumas, who could have even ended up beating us, and Xolos".

"That makes you know that there is a way of working, that everyone understands the way we want to play both at home and away, and also something, like last tournament, we had almost never lost at home, we scored a lot of points, now we are a bit stuck there, but soccer is pleasant because you get a rematch against a great team like Chivas de Guadalajara, a very dynamic team, well managed by Paunovic, so that also motivates you."

"They demand too much from you, as they do from us here in Toluca. I don't believe in bad streaks, they're the bumps that all teams suddenly fall into and then, if you look at their squad with a large number of young, Mexican players, or players with a certain amount of experience who know how to face these types of matches."

 "Now it's 5:20 in the afternoon, which was something we were fighting a little bit; if we play a little bit later the court stays wet, the ball goes faster. Normally when you play at 12:00 the pace is slower and we hope to counteract a dynamic team, a team that is always looking for your goal, so we will defend that part of pressing them up top, of playing as we know how, of proposing and we hope to get those three very necessary points for us."

7:00 AM2 hours ago

Chivas' last lineup

M. Jiménez; A. Mozo, G. Sepúlveda, Chiquete, Calderón, Beltrán, Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Cisneros, Marín, Padilla.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

Last Toluca lineup

T. Volpi; V. Huerta, a. Mosquera, R. Morales, B. García, M. Ruíz, T. Belmonte, M. Araujo, J. Gamboa, P. Raúl, J. Ángulo.
6:50 AM2 hours ago

How does Chivas arrive?

Chivas arrives after a scoreless draw against Pachuca in a very lively match where neither team was able to open the scoring.

6:45 AM2 hours ago

How are Toluca coming in?

Toluca had a very lively match, the score ended tied at one goal in a very lively match where neither team managed to take the lead.

 

6:40 AM2 hours ago

The Toluca vs Chivas match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

The Toluca vs Chivas match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in Toluca, State of Mexico. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
6:35 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs Chivas match, corresponding to Day 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Nemesio Diez at 17:20.
