Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch MLS Match

Stay with us to follow Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas live from MLS 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas live corresponding to Matchday 30 of the MLS 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Shell Energy Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas online and live in MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas match in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 00:30 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Houston Dynamo's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Andrew Tarbell, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Franco Escobar, Griffin Dorsey, Amine Bassi, Héctor Herrera, Artur, Corey Baird, Nelson Quiñones and Adalberto Carrasquilla.
Hector Herrera, a must see player!
The Houston Dynamo midfielder arrives as one of the team's important references and as the maximum assister who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 3 goals and 7 assists so far in the regular season, becoming the team's top assister. What Herrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Ibrahim Aliyu and Nelson Quiñones for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Houston get here?
The Houston team closed a bad last season, staying out of the MLS Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. For this, the team was reinforced with Nelson Quiñones and Iván Franco to strengthen the offense and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Ben Olsen have had a better start than last season, and are placed in ninth place in the Western Conference with 29 points, after 8 wins, 5 draws and 10 losses. With these results, those from Houston are looking to have a great end to the season to try to help the team show better football and get into the Playoffs. Some interesting player names are Hector Herrera, Amine Bassi, Corey Baird, Artur and Micael. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and seeking to get into the 2023 MLS Playoffs.
Latest FC Dallas lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Maarten Paes, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Samuel Junqua, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, Liam Fraser, Dante Sealy, Jáder Rafael Obrian, Alan Velasco and Jesús Jiménez.
Jesus Ferreira, a must see player!
The FC Dallas forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 13 goals and 5 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Bulls. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Jesús Jiménez and Dante Sealy to form a lethal forward line.
How does Dallas arrive?
The FC Dallas team enters the Shell Energy Stadium to face the Houston Dynamo and continue its path in the MLS. They are in ninth place in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses to reach 40 points. The Toros will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and seeking their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Jesús Ferreira, Jesús Jiménez, Marco Farfán, Paxton Pomykal, Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget and Maarten Paes, in addition to the additions of players such as Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser. Those from Dallas will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where's the game?
The Shell Energy Stadium located in the city of Houston will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within MLS 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 22,100 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas match, corresponding to the duel on Matchday 30 of the MLS 2023. The match will take place at the Shell Energy Stadium, at 8:30 p.m.