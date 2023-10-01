LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers match for the MLS.
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers of September 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Última alineación de Portland Timbers
Estos fueron los once jugadores que empezaron el partido pasado:
David Bingham, Dario Zuparic, Zac McGraw, Claudio Bravo, Juan Mosquera, Santiago Moreno, Bryan Acosta, Noel Caliskan, Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla y Antony.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Portland Timbers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Portland Timbers offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against the LA Galaxy. The Brazilian player Evander (#20) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Santiago Moreno (#30) is another game distributor on the field that is of utmost importance; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 33-year-old goalkeeper David Bingham (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Portland Timbers in the tournament
The Portland team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 11 games won, 9 tied and 11 lost, they have 42 points in the general table that puts them in seventh position in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is hoped that they can maintain themselves during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up the standings. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on September 30, 2023 and resulted in a 3-2 victory against the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy offensive attack and will be of utmost importance for them to win. Forward Tyler Boyd (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Ricard Puig (#6) who plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of assist skills. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against LA Galaxy multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The LA Galaxy had a bad start in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 28 points with 8 games won, 10 tied and 11 lost. They are located in thirteenth position in the Western Conference and if they want to keep their place they will have to win the game. Their goal is to stay among the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in the MLS was on September 24, 2023, they tied 3-3 against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium and thus achieved another draw in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest capacity soccer stadium in the United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on June 7, 2003 and is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.