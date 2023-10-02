Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: Getty Images

Where to watch Fulham vs Chelsea?

If you want to watch the Fulham vs Chelsea match, you can follow it on television on NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match between Fulham vs Chelsea in Premier League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 3 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 13 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

Statement by Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea manager)

Pochettino revealed at the press conference that Palmer could start against Fulham: "I am very happy with his performance. After only a few weeks with us, he was able to perform very well and fit into the team very well. He is a young and talented player. For sure I have him in mind as a possibility to start on Monday."

 

He also spoke about the absence of Reece James and Chilwill for this clash: "At any club you always miss important players when they can't play. Of course we will miss them, we always miss the best players and Reece and Chilly are the best players. When they are at their best they are the best full-backs in the world."

Statement by Marco Fulham (Fulham coach)

Marco Silva appeared at the press conference prior to the match against Chelsea. The coach explained that "we feel that the match is important for our fans". "We want to be competitive, we want to fight for the three points. We are playing at home and we want to make life really difficult for them," he added. 

 

As for Chelsea he explained that "of course, they haven't started as they would like to. Since Mauricio arrived he is trying to put things in the right direction so they can fight for titles, as they want to, but really that's not the most important thing for us. We will look for ourselves.

Watch out for this Chelsea player

Raheem Sterling is in his second season as a player of the 'blues'. The 28-year-old English striker has scored two goals this season and it was precisely in Chelsea's victory over Luton Town.
Watch out for this Fulham player

Palhinha, a 28-year-old midfielder, has been one of Fulham's top performers. He has one goal in six games. His goal came at home to Arsenal on August 26 for a goal that earned his team a point.
How is Chelsea coming along?

They arrive after eliminating Brighton in the Carabao Cup where they won with Jackson's goal by the minimum. However, they have only won one game in the Premier League and that was at home against Luton Town. Right now with five points they are 15th and only two points from relegation. They have finished the month of September without a win in the domestic league.
How is Fulham coming along?

They have just beaten Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, making it to the round of 16. Meanwhile, in the Premier League they have won only one game in their last five matches. They are 12th in the Premier League with eight points, five points clear of the relegation places.
Background

In the head-to-head record, Chelsea have won 49 times, while Fulham have won 10 times. While 27 clashes have ended in a draw. The last time they met was this summer in a friendly match that ended in a 2-0 victory for Chelsea. The last official duel ended in a goalless draw.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Craven Cottage, a stadium located in London that was inaugurated in October 1986. It has a capacity for 25700 spectators
Preview of the match

Fulham and Chelsea will face each other in the Premier League matchday 7 game
