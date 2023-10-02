Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more Fulham vs Chelsea action here
Where to watch Fulham vs Chelsea?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match between Fulham vs Chelsea in Premier League?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Statement by Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea manager)
He also spoke about the absence of Reece James and Chilwill for this clash: "At any club you always miss important players when they can't play. Of course we will miss them, we always miss the best players and Reece and Chilly are the best players. When they are at their best they are the best full-backs in the world."
Statement by Marco Fulham (Fulham coach)
As for Chelsea he explained that "of course, they haven't started as they would like to. Since Mauricio arrived he is trying to put things in the right direction so they can fight for titles, as they want to, but really that's not the most important thing for us. We will look for ourselves.