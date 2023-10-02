Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match
Al-Nassr

2:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe match for AFC Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe of 30th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 1  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 2 pm ET: Paramount+

Spain 8 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Paraguay 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

1:50 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup forIstiklol Dushanbe

Yatimov; Dzhaililov, Novoselec, Gogua, Kartashyan, Davlatimir; Beganovic, Kurbonov, Alisher Dzhalilov; Sebai, Kamolov. 

Coach: Igor Cherevchenko.

 

1:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Al-Nassr

Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Oujami, Laporte,  Alex Telles; Brozovic, Alkhaibari, Otávio; Anderson Talisca, Sadio Mané e Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Coach: Luís Castro.

1:40 AMan hour ago

Istiklol

Istiklol Dushanbe drew 0-0 against Al-Duhail. The team from Tajikistan is in third place with one point.
1:35 AMan hour ago

Knights of Najd

Al-Nassr got off to a flying start and beat Persepolis 2-0. The Knights of Najd were the only team to win in Group E, so they are top of the table with three points.
1:30 AMan hour ago

Champion teams

Al-Hilal is the biggest winner, with four titles. Close behind are Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds and South Korea's Pohang Steelers, both with three titles. Check out the list of teams that have already won the main title on the Asian continent.

4 - Al-Hilal

3 - Urawa Red Diamonds, Pohang Steelers

2 - Esteghlal, Seongnam FC, Al-Ittihad, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Al-Sadd, Thai Farmers Bank, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Ulsan Hyundai, Guangzhou

1 - Júbilo Iwata, Al-Ain, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Liaoning, Busan IPark, JEF United Chiba, Tokyo Verdy, PAS Tehran, Gamba Osaka, Western Sydney Wanderers, Kashima Antlers

1:25 AMan hour ago

AFC Champions League

The 19th and final edition of the AFC Champions League, also called the AFC Cup, is organized by the Asian Football Confederation and contested by Asia's top flight soccer clubs. In all, there are five confederations playing a total of 123 matches before the final champions are crowned in the single-match final, which will be held on May 5, 2024.

It's been more than three and a half years since the AFC Champions League group stage was played home and away. The 2020 edition started as normal, but the onset of COVID-19 ensured the tournament was postponed and, when it returned, it ended up being at a single venue.

The 2021 and 2022 editions continued in the same vein but changed for the 2023-24 edition, when the group stage of the continental competition returns to its traditional format with teams playing three home games and three away games until mid-December.

Although much of the talk surrounding the AFC Cup has centered on the arrival of global icons, the competition features a debut for eight of the 40 teams playing in the group stage for the first time.

In the West, Al-Fayha, winners of the 2021-22 King's Cup, are Saudi Arabia's fourth representative, while Iranian side Nassaji Mazandaran are also making their debut after winning the 2021-22 Hazfi Cup and Jordan's Al-Faisaly - after falling in the playoffs on several occasions - are also in the group stage. Navbahor, runners-up in the 2022 Uzbekistan Super League, are experiencing the thrill of playing in a tournament for the first time.

And in the East, 2022 Chinese Super League champions Wuhan Three Towns will appear for the first time, Incheon United will become the latest Korean team to enter the competition, Hanoi FC will make their long-awaited debut and Ventforet Kofu - after their unlikely success in the Emperor's Cup - continue their remarkable journey.

 

 

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe live this Monday (2), at the KSU Football Field at 2 pm ET, for the AFC Champions League. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the AFC Champions League Match: Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
