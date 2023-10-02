Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe match live?
What time is Al-Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe match for AFC Champions League?
Argentina 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 2 pm ET: Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: LaLiga+ Spain
Mexico 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Paraguay 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Probable lineup forIstiklol Dushanbe
Coach: Igor Cherevchenko.
Probable lineup for Al-Nassr
Coach: Luís Castro.
Istiklol
Knights of Najd
Champion teams
4 - Al-Hilal
3 - Urawa Red Diamonds, Pohang Steelers
2 - Esteghlal, Seongnam FC, Al-Ittihad, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Al-Sadd, Thai Farmers Bank, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Ulsan Hyundai, Guangzhou
1 - Júbilo Iwata, Al-Ain, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Liaoning, Busan IPark, JEF United Chiba, Tokyo Verdy, PAS Tehran, Gamba Osaka, Western Sydney Wanderers, Kashima Antlers
AFC Champions League
It's been more than three and a half years since the AFC Champions League group stage was played home and away. The 2020 edition started as normal, but the onset of COVID-19 ensured the tournament was postponed and, when it returned, it ended up being at a single venue.
The 2021 and 2022 editions continued in the same vein but changed for the 2023-24 edition, when the group stage of the continental competition returns to its traditional format with teams playing three home games and three away games until mid-December.
Although much of the talk surrounding the AFC Cup has centered on the arrival of global icons, the competition features a debut for eight of the 40 teams playing in the group stage for the first time.
In the West, Al-Fayha, winners of the 2021-22 King's Cup, are Saudi Arabia's fourth representative, while Iranian side Nassaji Mazandaran are also making their debut after winning the 2021-22 Hazfi Cup and Jordan's Al-Faisaly - after falling in the playoffs on several occasions - are also in the group stage. Navbahor, runners-up in the 2022 Uzbekistan Super League, are experiencing the thrill of playing in a tournament for the first time.
And in the East, 2022 Chinese Super League champions Wuhan Three Towns will appear for the first time, Incheon United will become the latest Korean team to enter the competition, Hanoi FC will make their long-awaited debut and Ventforet Kofu - after their unlikely success in the Emperor's Cup - continue their remarkable journey.
