Sepahan vs Al Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match
Photo: Disclosure/Al Ittihad

1:05 AM

WatchSepahan vs Al Ittihad Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Sepahan vs Al Ittihad match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:00 AM

12:55 AM

Al Ittihad

12:50 AM

CURIOSITIES!

The first edition of the competition, known as the Asian Champion Clubs Cup, was held in 1967. The inaugural winner was South Korean club Hapoel Tel Aviv.

South Korean clubs have been very successful in the AFC Champions League, with several victories over the years. Clubs such as Pohang Steelers, Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors stood out in the competition.

In recent decades, Chinese clubs, especially Guangzhou Evergrande, have gained prominence in the competition, reflecting the growing investment in football in China.

Many Asian and world football stars have participated in the AFC Champions League at different points in their careers. This includes players like Shinji Kagawa, Hulk, Yasser Al-Qahtani, among others.

Over the years, the competition has undergone several expansions in the number of participating clubs and format. This helped increase the visibility and competitiveness of the AFC Champions League.

The competition attracts players and coaches of various nationalities, making it a melting pot of different football cultures.

The winner of the AFC Champions League earns the right to represent Asia in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they face the best clubs from other regions.

Asian football fans are known for their passion and enthusiasm. AFC Champions League games often attract passionate crowds and vibrant stadium atmospheres.

The competition plays an important role in the development of football in Asia, helping to improve the technical and tactical level of clubs and national teams in the region .

12:45 AM

GREATEST CHAMPIONS!

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) – 3 titles.

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) – 3 title.

Pohang Steelers (South Korea) – 3 titles.

Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma (South Korea) – 3 titles.

Guangzhou Evergrande (China) – 2 titles.

Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates) – 2 titles.

Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) – 1 title.

Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) – 1 title.

Al Sadd (Qatar) – 1 title.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (South Korea) – 1 title.

12:40 AM

TALENTS!

The competition is It is known for attracting international talent and being an important springboard for Asian players looking for a career in European football. Furthermore, it is It is followed enthusiastically by football fans across Asia and has a significant impact on the development and promotion of the sport in the region.
12:35 AM

REGULATIONS!

The competition format involves a group stage followed by knockout rounds. Clubs qualify for the AFC Champions League based on their performance in their respective countries' domestic leagues. National champions and other highly ranked clubs usually earn places to participate in the tournament.

The winner of the AFC Champions League earns the right to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they face champions from other regions of the world.

12:30 AM

AFC Champions League

The AFC Champions League is is an Asian club football competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). She is is the main club competition on the Asian continent and is comparable to the UEFA Champions League in Europe and Europe Copa Libertadores in South America.

The competition was created in 1967 and was originally known as the Asian Champion Clubs Cup. Over the years, it has undergone several reformulations and format changes. Currently, the AFC Champions League sees the participation of clubs from across Asia, including countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran and South Korea. and many others.

12:25 AM

The game will be played at Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium

The Sepahan vs Al Ittihad game will be played Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, with a capacity of Capacidade: 75.000 people.
12:20 AM

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the AFC Champions League: Sepahan vs Al Ittihad live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo