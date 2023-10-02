Phil Parkinson vows to "put it right" following heavy defeat to Stockport

Phil Parkinson is vowing to get things right after Wrexham were dominated by Stockport County, the 5-0 defeat at Edgeley Park representing their heaviest defeat of the season.

A hat-trick by Isaac Olaofe as well as goals by the red-hot Louie Barry and Paddy Madden emphatically brought the Dragons' seven-match unbeaten run to an end.

The Hatters were 3-0 ahead at halftime, added a fourth early in the second half and completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Parkinson says "we need to work on things"

Wrexham have now conceded five goals on three separate occasions in nine EFL League Two matches, the last of those a remarkable 5-5 draw against Swindon Town before Saturday's debacle.

The defense tightened up, letting in just two goals in the next four matches and Parkinson is hoping the Dragons will shore things up ahead of their match against Crewe Alexandra.

"Of course we need to work on things", he said. "We changed the dynamic of the team slightly after the Swindon game and it's worked. We need to look at the team again and see why we conceded goals.

"Sometimes if you are not playing well on the ball but you stand strong as a team and you come in at halftime and it's 0-0 or 1-0, you can rectify things."

"We have worked hard", says Dragons boss

The Wrexham boss conceded that "coming in down 3-0 was a mountain to climb" but is still optimistic about the club returning to the form that saw them rise as high as sixth in the table.

"We have got ourselves in a strong position with recent performances, now we have to look at the reasons why it didn't go right and we will do, and put it right for next week."

Defeat was just the Dragons' second of the season with a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons on the opening day their other setback.

"We have worked hard", Parkinson said. "We had an indifferent start but since the first game we have gone unbeaten and the lads have been excellent.

"We had so many good times in the dressing room, before and after games, and coming to training feeling really confident. It is one of those days where we have got to take the medicine as a group.

"That is all the staff and all the players because we were second best."