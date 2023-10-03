Luton Town vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Luton Town vs Burnley live in the Premier League 2023-2024
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Luton Town vs Burnley live corresponding to matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Kenilworth Road.
Where and how to watch Luton Town vs Burnley online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Luton Town vs Burnley match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 3:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 2:30 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM Spain: 6:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 12:30 p.m. on Paramount+ Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. on Star+ Peru: 1:30 p.m. on Star+ Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. on Star+ Venezuela: 2:30 p.m. on Star+

Burnley's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al Dakhil, Charlie Taylor, Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Aaron Ramsey, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Jóhann Gudmundsson.
Lyle Foster, a must see player!
The Burnley striker is one of the club's great promises and arrives as a reinforcement looking to start making himself noticed as the team's top offensive reference. Now, after his time last season in the Jupiler Pro League, Foster is running to be one of the leading forward players that the English team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for permanence in In the Premier League, in the previous campaign, he recorded 9 goals and 5 assists in 33 games.
How does Burnley arrive?
Burnley enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League, after becoming the champion of the EFL Championship by finishing in first place in the competition with 101 points, then of 29 wins, 14 draws and 3 losses. With these numbers, the team achieved promotion to the Premier League and is now fighting to remain in the highest category of English football. Burnley presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Lyle Foster, Vitinho, Jay Rodríguez, Josh Brownhill, Zeki Amdouni, Josh Cullen, Luca Koleosho and James Trafford. Burnley is not a powerhouse in English football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the mid-table. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the alignment with the who will seek permanence this season.
Luton Town's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Thomas Kaminski, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Alfie Doughty, Issa Kaboré, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jacob Brown.
Carlton Morris, a must see player!
The Luton Town striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Morris seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Luton Town in attack. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 51 games where he scored 20 goals and 7 assists, being a fundamental piece for the team's promotion. The British striker had a great season and Luton Town will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Luton get here?
Luton Town enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League and seeking to avoid relegation, after becoming one of the teams that was promoted from the EFL Championship by finishing in third place in the competition with 80 units, after 21 wins, 17 draws and 8 losses. With these numbers, the team achieved promotion to the Premier League and is now fighting to remain in the highest category of English football. Luton Town presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Carlton Morris, Tom Lockyer, Alfie Doughty, Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba and Thomas Kaminsky. Luton Town is not a powerhouse in English football, but it is a great team that is constantly fighting for promotion to the top flight and this will be its first foray into the Premier League. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and lineup with which they will seek permanence this season.
Where's the game?
Kenilworth Road located in the city of Luton Town will be the venue for this duel between two teams looking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 11,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1905.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Luton Town vs Burnley match, corresponding to matchday 8 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place on Kenilworth Road, at 2:30 p.m.