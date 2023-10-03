Lens vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Arsenal vs Lens Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Lens match.
What time is Arsenal vs Lens match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Lens of 3th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 3, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
October 3, 2023
|
17:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:00
|
Brazil
|
October 3, 2023
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
October 3, 2023
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
October 3, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
October 3, 2023
|
13:00
|
Peru
|
October 3, 2023
|
17:00
Watch out for this Arsenal player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Arsenal's iconic center forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Gabriel Jesus knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Arsenal.
Arsenal's final line-up:
A. Ramsdale; B. White, W. Saliba, Gabriel, O. Zinchenko; M. Odegaard, D. Rice, K. Havertz; B. Saka, E. Nketiah, G. Martinelli.
Watch out for this Lens player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Lens' iconic center forward, Elye Wahi. The French attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Elye Wahi knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Lens.
Last Lens line-up:
B. Samba; F. Medina, K. Danso, J. Gradit; D. Machado, A. Diouf, N. Mendy, R. Aguilar; A. Fulgini, F. Sotoca; E. Wahi.
Background:
Arsenal and Lens have met in a total of 4 matches (2 Arsenal wins, 1 draw, 1 Lens win) where the balance is slightly in favor of the Gunners. In terms of goals, 4 have been scored by Arsenal and 3 by Lens. Their last meeting dates back to the 1999/2000 Europa League group stage where Arsenal beat Lens 1-2 away.
About the Stadium
The Stade Bollaert-Delelis, also known simply as Stade Bollaert, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Lens, in northern France. It is the home of the RC Lens soccer team and one of the most emblematic stadiums in the region. The stadium was inaugurated in 1933 and has been renovated and modified several times throughout its history to adapt to modern standards and increase its capacity. The name of the stadium was changed to Bollaert-Delelis in 2012 in honor of André Delelis, a local politician who was mayor of Lens for many years.
The stadium has a total capacity of around 38,223 spectators. Throughout its history, it has hosted numerous soccer matches, including matches of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, which was held in France.
Lens is in the Champions League
The French club, despite not having won the Ligue 1 title, got their ticket to the Champions League after winning the French Cup, so Lens fans can once again look forward to seeing their team in the fight to stand out in Europe and try to reach the mythical Wembley Stadium at the end of the season.
They are back in the Champions League
The absence of not being in the top competition at club level was weighing heavily on Arsenal, however, that is over for Gunners fans, as they will now be able to see their team competing in the elite of European soccer and fighting to lift the cup at Wembley. After an excellent campaign last season under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal will be looking to win the Premier League and the Champions League, as the Gunners have already made it clear that it is a matter of making their powder keg explode to conquer Europe.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Lens vs Arsenal match will be played at Bollaert-Delelis Stadium, in Lens, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
