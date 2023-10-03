Inter Milan vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Inter Milan vs Benfica in a Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Milan vs Benfica match in the Champions League.
What time is Inter Milan vs Benfica match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Inter Milan vs Benfica of October 03rd, in several countries: Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX Argentina: 16:00 hours Chile: 16:00 hours Colombia: 14:00 hours Peru: 14:00 hours USA: 15:00 hours ET Ecuador: 14:00 hours Uruguay: 16:00 hours Paraguay: 15:00 hours Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Benfica live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, ViX. If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Benfica live, it will be streamed Paramount+, ViX. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
New Inter idol
A few games have been enough for Marcus Lilian Thuram to win over the fans at the Guiseppe Meazza. The striker has become Inter Milan's ideal '9′. The Frenchman has become the perfect partner for Lautaro Martinez and now the neroazurri fans already think of Inter as Marcus Thuram and 10 more.
Watch out for this Inter player
Argentina's striker, 26-year-old Lautaro Martinez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, the attacker will play his eighth game in his local league, in the past he played 27 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 21 goals in the Italian league and 6 assists, he currently has 9 goals in 7 Serie A games and has one goal in the European tournament.
Watch out for this Benfica player
Argentina's midfielder, 35-year-old Angel Di Maria has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Portuguese league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Argentina midfielder Angel Di Maria, the midfielder will play his seventh game in his local league, in the past he played 15 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the Italian league and 4 assists, currently he has 5 goals and 1 assist in 6 games and has not made his debut in the European tournament.
How are Benfica coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Guimaraes, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Benfica 1 - 0 FC Porto, Sep. 29, 2023, Liga Portugal
Portimonense 1 - 3 Benfica, Sep. 24, 2023, Liga Portugal
Benfica 0 - 2 FC Salzburg, Sept. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Vizela 1 - 2 Benfica, Sep. 16, 2023, Liga Portugal
Benfica 4 - 0 Guimaraes, Sep. 2, 2023, Liga Portugal
Benfica 1 - 0 FC Porto, Sep. 29, 2023, Liga Portugal
Portimonense 1 - 3 Benfica, Sep. 24, 2023, Liga Portugal
Benfica 0 - 2 FC Salzburg, Sept. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Vizela 1 - 2 Benfica, Sep. 16, 2023, Liga Portugal
Benfica 4 - 0 Guimaraes, Sep. 2, 2023, Liga Portugal
How are Inter coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against AC Milan, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Salernitana 0 - 4 Internazionale, Sep. 30, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 2 Sassuolo, Sep. 27, 2023, Italian Serie A
Empoli 0 - 1 Internazionale, Sept. 24, 2023, Italian Serie A
Real Sociedad 1 - 1 Internazionale, Sept. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Internazionale 5 - 1 AC Milan, Sep. 16, 2023, Italy Serie A
Salernitana 0 - 4 Internazionale, Sep. 30, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 2 Sassuolo, Sep. 27, 2023, Italian Serie A
Empoli 0 - 1 Internazionale, Sept. 24, 2023, Italian Serie A
Real Sociedad 1 - 1 Internazionale, Sept. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Internazionale 5 - 1 AC Milan, Sep. 16, 2023, Italy Serie A
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Inter Milan vs Benfica Champions League match. The match will take place at the San Siro at 15:00.