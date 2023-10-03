Union Berlin vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Union Berlin vs Braga match live?
What time is Union Berlin vs Braga match for Champions League?
Argentina 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 1:45 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Chile 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 11:45 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 11:45 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+
Mexico 11:45 am: HBO Max
Paraguay 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 11:45 am: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak, Artur Jorge!
Probable lineup for Braga
Braga's situation
Speak, Urs Fischer!
🔜 #UCL-Matchday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mMQNbiJGBW — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) October 2, 2023
Probable lineup for Union
Union's situation
Arsenalists
Die Eisernen
Union Berlin narrowly missed out on a draw at the Santiago Bernabéu, but Bellingham scored in the last minute to hand Die Eisernen a defeat. With the result, the team from the German capital find themselves in last place in Group C, with zero points.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!