Union Berlin vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Union Berlin

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:45 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Union Berlin vs Braga match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:40 PMan hour ago

What time is Union Berlin vs Braga match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Union Berlin vs Braga of 3th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 1:45 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Chile 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 11:45 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 11:45 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 12:45 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+

Mexico 11:45 am: HBO Max

Paraguay 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 11:45 am: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 1:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

11:35 PMan hour ago

Speak, Artur Jorge!

"If you look at the moment, you might be tempted to say they're more fragile, but that's not my feeling. It's a tremendously strong team, individually and collectively. The moment may not be in line with what I'm saying, but there are contexts. We've had very even games, decided by the narrowest of margins. We were direct opponents and I recognize the quality of the Union team. They deserve the same respect now, even if the position isn't the same. It's always going to be a different time, a Champions League. It feels like competing at the highest level. More than pressure, it's motivation. They're the best stages in Europe and we want to stand out, both as a team and individually. If we take into account the issue of big stages, with lots of people, then it would be good to continue what we did in Athens with Panathinaikos: the team's personality, competitiveness, patience. We want to bring those ingredients to the table in our quest for victory."
11:30 PMan hour ago
Braga
Braga
11:25 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Braga

Matheus; Borja, José Fonte, Niakaté, Saatçı﻿; Al Musrati, Zalazar; Bruma, Djaló, Ricardo Horta; Banza.
11:20 PMan hour ago

Braga's situation

Artur Jorge has only one absentee: Víctor Gómez, with a thigh injury.
11:15 PMan hour ago

Speak, Urs Fischer!

"We did the best we could. We analyzed the Heidenheim game and looked at one or two moments in detail. We have to keep doing what we did well and improve what we didn't do so well. That's the current situation. We have to accept it. We still have injured players. It's not easy because of the injuries we have. We have three players who arrived late. Our players do their best, but we have to do more. Sometimes we can't achieve what we want. That's soccer and that's part of it. I see in training and on the bench that they give everything. It's a certain insecurity. It's normal not to be confident after a defeat. It's logical. We have to do things well and easily. We have to be strong. Play efficiently, be compact. In recent years I've always stayed true to myself. I keep everything the same, the work and the analysis. We're not in an easy phase and we have to stay positive and not fall into a negative spiral Both teams lost their last game and it's important for us to win the second round. We have good cards for the game. We're playing at home and we'll do everything we can. We have around 73,000 seats. In the visitors' area, Braga asked for around 500 tickets, but only sold 250. We have the capacity to sell more. It's a great pleasure and it's important to know that you'll be there. Confidence isn't high at the moment and the support is more important than ever. The players are ready. It's going to be a unique opportunity.
11:10 PMan hour ago
11:05 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Union

Rønnow; Diogo Leite, Doekhi, Juranović; Gosens, Král, Tousart, Trimmel; Fofana, Behrens, Becker.
11:00 PMan hour ago

Union's situation

Urs Fischer won't be able to count on Dehl (hamstring), Knoche (knee) and Khedira (muscle tear).
10:55 PM2 hours ago

Arsenalists

Braga even managed to salvage a draw, but in the end they were also beaten by Napoli on the first matchday of the competition. Also without a point, the Arsenalistas are in third place.
10:50 PM2 hours ago

Die Eisernen

Union Berlin narrowly missed out on a draw at the Santiago Bernabéu, but Bellingham scored in the last minute to hand Die Eisernen a defeat. With the result, the team from the German capital find themselves in last place in Group C, with zero points.

10:45 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Union Berlin vs Braga live this Tuesday (3), at the Berlin Olympic Stadium at 12:45 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
10:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Union Berlin vs Braga Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo