Manchester United vs Galatasaray LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Manchester United vs Galatasaray in a Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester United vs Galatasaray match in the Champions League.
What time is Manchester United vs Galatasaray match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Galatasaray of October 03rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Galatasaray live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Manchester player
The Brazilian midfielder, 31-year-old Casemiro has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, as they have only had few victories and the fans are not very happy with the results.
Statistics from ......
Brazil midfielder Casemiro, the midfielder will play his eighth game in his local league, in the past he played 24 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 4 goals in the English league and 3 assists, currently has 1 goal in 7 games in the Premier League and has two goals in the European tournament.
Watch out for this Galatasaray player
The 23 year old defender from France, Sacha Boey has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Turkish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in the difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
France defender Sacha Boey, the defender will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 28 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Turkish league and 0 assists, currently he has 0 goals and 0 assists in 4 games and has 1 goal in the European tournament.
How is Galatasaray coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Samsunspor, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Galatasaray 2 - 1 Ankaragucu, Sep. 30, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Istanbulspor 0 - 1 Galatasaray, Sept. 26, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 - 2 Galatasaray, Sept. 23, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Galatasaray 2 - 2 FC Copenhagen, Sept. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Galatasaray 4 - 2 Samsunspor, Sept. 16, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
How is Manchester coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Crystal Palace, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Manchester United 0 - 1 Crystal Palace, Sep. 30, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace, Sep. 26, 2023, English League Cup
Burnley 0 - 1 Manchester United, Sep. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Bayern Munich 4 - 3 Manchester United, Sep. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion, Sep. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Manchester United vs Galatasaray, a Champions League match. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 15:00.