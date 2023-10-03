Napoli vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 4 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3 pm: Star+
Brazil 4 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Chile 3 pm: Star+
Colombia 2 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2 pm: Star+
USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Univision, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 2 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 2 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3 pm: Star+
Speak, Ancelotti!
Bellingham are showing their qualities and have adapted very well. It doesn't matter if you're considered the best or not, we have the best team in the world. Having Bellingham playing for us makes us happy.
It's quite surprising that he doesn't have the same role as before, but he played in the first Champions League game and the derby. But that's because the competition there is very high. There's no problem with him, or him with us. I have a lot of respect for him, but sometimes I have to make decisions that are very costly, even for me.
It was a technical decision in these last two games. One day it's Modric, another it could be Kroos, another Camavinga or Tchouameni... I can't explain it any other way. There are seven for four positions and when I put in five you also give me blows (laughs) so it's better to leave four.
There are doubts, more for you than for me, obviously, I'm clear on that (laughs). Mendy is better, he's recovered. We defended well, that's the most important thing.
Some good moments, some not so good, but I remember it as a positive experience. It's a wonderful city. It's the toughest game of the group stage. I won't say we're used to it, but the Madrid shirt weighs on everyone. For us in the positive and for our rivals in the negative.
I have a good relationship with everyone. Looking back doesn't make much sense. If there's no feeling in the relationship between the coach and the club, it's best to stop. It was a good decision for both of us, it allowed me to return to the best club in the world.
They've shown top-level qualities. They have different characteristics. They have quality and talent. Kvara is very good one-on-one, Osimhen is very mobile and very dangerous."
Probable lineup for Real Madrid
Real Madrid's situation
Speak, Rudi Garcia!
Both of them. There will be moments in the game when we have to press and others when we have to suffer.
Madrid were smart to replace Benzema with a player with different and very good characteristics. They're a complete team, physically strong, and I also liked the signing of Joselu. We're also a great team, but we'll have to be humble above all and give 120%.
You can't say we started badly, because we won our first two games. We had possession, we shot a lot and what changed was having a bit more luck and more confidence. I'm thinking of Kvara, who scored again and is now calmer. Not much has changed, now we've centralized the goal better and used more set pieces, which are another possibility.
I've talked about this, you can look up my quotes. Now we're just focusing on the game, it'll be the fourth in nine days, it's a huge pace. This schedule is a risk for the players, especially those who play every match for the national team.
It's still early days, it was vital to win in Braga because winning away in the Champions League is always difficult. We'll do everything we can to get some points.
We've studied our rivals well, their strengths and weaknesses, because every team has them. We'll focus on ourselves, our strengths and our qualities. We're playing one of the biggest teams in the world, we know that and we won't have to think and say that every minute.
Madrid have good players in all areas of the field, the team that would be good for us is the one we would beat, but I don't know which one it is (laughs). We have to be ready to manage all the details".
