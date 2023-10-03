Napoli vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
3:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Napoli x Real Madrid match live?

If you want to watch the game Napoli x Real Madrid live on TV, your options is:  Univision,  TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN.com,  TUDN App,  Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Napoli x Real Madrid match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Napoli x Real Madrid of 3th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3 pm: Star+

Brazil 4 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Chile 3 pm: Star+

Colombia 2 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2  pm: Star+

USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Univision, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Mexico 2 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 2 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3 pm: Star+

2:50 AM2 hours ago

Speak, Ancelotti!

"Napoli are one of the best in Italy, they've kept the same structure as last year. They have level, individuality, an atmosphere that drives them on. We have to be serious, do what we did in Girona. That's the basis for this other game.

Bellingham are showing their qualities and have adapted very well. It doesn't matter if you're considered the best or not, we have the best team in the world. Having Bellingham playing for us makes us happy.

It's quite surprising that he doesn't have the same role as before, but he played in the first Champions League game and the derby. But that's because the competition there is very high. There's no problem with him, or him with us. I have a lot of respect for him, but sometimes I have to make decisions that are very costly, even for me.

It was a technical decision in these last two games. One day it's Modric, another it could be Kroos, another Camavinga or Tchouameni... I can't explain it any other way. There are seven for four positions and when I put in five you also give me blows (laughs) so it's better to leave four.

There are doubts, more for you than for me, obviously, I'm clear on that (laughs). Mendy is better, he's recovered. We defended well, that's the most important thing.

Some good moments, some not so good, but I remember it as a positive experience. It's a wonderful city. It's the toughest game of the group stage. I won't say we're used to it, but the Madrid shirt weighs on everyone. For us in the positive and for our rivals in the negative.

I have a good relationship with everyone. Looking back doesn't make much sense. If there's no feeling in the relationship between the coach and the club, it's best to stop. It was a good decision for both of us, it allowed me to return to the best club in the world.

They've shown top-level qualities. They have different characteristics. They have quality and talent. Kvara is very good one-on-one, Osimhen is very mobile and very dangerous."

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Real Madrid

Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Camavinga; Modric, Tchouameni, Valverde; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinícius Júnior.
2:40 AM2 hours ago
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid's situation

Carlo Ancelotti won't be able to count on Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Arda Güler (hamstring), Alaba (adductor).
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Speak, Rudi Garcia!

"The Champions League is the most beautiful competition, playing in it is always special. With their anthem you feel a huge boost and it makes you realize that you're there. Napoli must play every year, we're back in the top four in Serie A and we can take advantage of this match. Madrid are one of the greatest teams, I think they've won five Champions Leagues in the last ten, and the last one with the great coach they know well and who is still there.

Both of them. There will be moments in the game when we have to press and others when we have to suffer.

Madrid were smart to replace Benzema with a player with different and very good characteristics. They're a complete team, physically strong, and I also liked the signing of Joselu. We're also a great team, but we'll have to be humble above all and give 120%.

You can't say we started badly, because we won our first two games. We had possession, we shot a lot and what changed was having a bit more luck and more confidence. I'm thinking of Kvara, who scored again and is now calmer. Not much has changed, now we've centralized the goal better and used more set pieces, which are another possibility.

I've talked about this, you can look up my quotes. Now we're just focusing on the game, it'll be the fourth in nine days, it's a huge pace. This schedule is a risk for the players, especially those who play every match for the national team.

It's still early days, it was vital to win in Braga because winning away in the Champions League is always difficult. We'll do everything we can to get some points.

We've studied our rivals well, their strengths and weaknesses, because every team has them. We'll focus on ourselves, our strengths and our qualities. We're playing one of the biggest teams in the world, we know that and we won't have to think and say that every minute.

Madrid have good players in all areas of the field, the team that would be good for us is the one we would beat, but I don't know which one it is (laughs). We have to be ready to manage all the details".

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Napoli

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
2:20 AM2 hours ago
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Napoli's situation

Gollini (hand), Juan Jesus (thigh) and Rrahmani (thigh) are Rudi Garcia's absentees.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Merengues

Real Madrid beat Union Berlin in their opening game with a last-gasp goal from Bellingham. Due to their goal difference, the Merengues are in second place, also with three points.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Gli Azzurri

Napoli beat Braga 2-1 away from home. The Azzurri are top of Group C with three points.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Napoli x Real Madrid live this Tuesday (3), at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
1:55 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Napoli x Real Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
