Stoke City vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Watch Stoke City vs Southampton live on Match day 10 of the EFL Championship.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Stoke City vs Southampton live on Match day 10 of the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from the Bet365 Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Stoke City vs Southampton online and live in EFL Championship Match day 10 2023
Stoke City vs Southampton will be televised on ESPN 2.
Stoke City vs Southampton can be tuned into Star+ live streams.
Other matches tomorrow in the EFL Championship
Tomorrow, in addition to Stoke City v Southampton, Birmingham v Huddersfield, Middlesbrough v Cardiff, Ipswich v Hull City, Plymouth v Millwall and West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday are the opening fixtures of Round 10 of the EFL Championship.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 10 in the EFL Championship will be referee James Bell, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will try to bring this match to a good conclusion, where it is expected that there will be a lot of friction between the two teams.
What time is Stoke City vs Southampton match day 10 of the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Stoke City vs Southampton match on 3 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 15:00
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Spain: 15:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 07:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 20:00 hours
South Africa: 20:00
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
For this match only Stoke City have important absentees, as they will not be able to count tomorrow with their defender Enda Stevens, centre forward Tyrse Campbell, Emre Tezgel and midfielder Lewis Baker, all four players due to injury, while Southampton will have a full squad as they have no injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will count with their best players for this match.
Background
The record is very close, as they have met on 13 occasions, leaving a record of 4 wins for Stoke City, 6 draws and 3 wins for Southampton, so tomorrow the visitors will be favourites to take the win on another day in the EFL Championship, undoubtedly a great match, full of intensity.
How does Southampton get there?
Southampton come from defeating Leeds United 3-1, they have had a better tournament as they are in 10th position with 13 points and a record of 4 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses, if they win tomorrow they could be in 4th position on goal difference, it is certainly a team that lives a different scenario and could be in high positions in the overall table in the EFL Championship.
How is Stoke City coming along?
Stoke City are coming off a 3-2 win over Bristol City to move into 16th place in the EFL Championship table with 3 wins, 1 draw and 5 defeats, they will be looking to win tomorrow and move up to 11th place or 9th on goal difference, a team that has not had a good start and is in mid-table before round 10, so Stoke City go into tomorrow's game in the top half of the table.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Stoke City vs Southampton live stream, match day 10 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Britannia Stadium, kick-off at 13:00.