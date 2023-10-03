Plymouth vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 74 matches between Plymouth and Millwall, with a huge balance, 25 wins for each side and 24 draws. In Championships there have been 13 wins for Millwall, 10 for Plymouth, and nine draws.
Probable Millwall
Millwall's probable team for the match is: Bialkowski, Leonard, Cooper and Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Longman, De Norre, Fleming and Honeyman; Watmore and Bradshaw.
Probable Plymouth
Plymouth's probable team for the match is: Hazard, Pleguezelo, Scarr and Gillesphey; Edwards, Mumba, Randell and Houghton; Whittaker, Hardie and Azaz.
Injuries
Plymouth's Gibson, Galloway, Cooper and Earley are out injured. Millwall's Hutchinson and Sarkic are also out injured.
Championship
Plymouth and Millwall are level on 11 points, with the hosts in 13th place and the visitors in 15th, while Coventry are in 14th. They are two points below West Brom, Leeds and Southampton, one below Bristol and Birmingham, one above Stoke, Huddersfield and Blackburn and two above Swansea and Watford.
Last Matches: Millwall
Millwall have one win, one draw and one defeat to their name. At home, on Wednesday (20), they won 3-0 against Rotherham, with goals from Longman, Felmming and Brandshaw. On Saturday (23), away from home, the draw was goalless against West Brom. Finally, at home to Swansea on Saturday (30), the defeat was 3-0, with Lowe, Grimes and Kukharevych on target.
Last Matches: Plymouth
Plymouth come into the match with one defeat, one win and one draw in their last games. On Tuesday (19), away from home, the defeat was 4-1 to Bristol, with goals from Bell, James, Sykes and Cornick, while Randell netted. On Saturday (23), at home, the win was 6-2 over Norwich, with goals from Whittaker (3), Scarr, Azaz and Cundle, while Idah scored twice for the visitors. And on Saturday (30), away from home, the draw was 1-1, with Randell opening the scoring and Slater equalizing for Hull.
