Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2023 Match

Follow here Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich match for the UEFA Champions League.
What time is the Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich match for UEFA Champions League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich of October 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and ViX.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Copenhagen's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Kamil Grabara, Kevin Diks, Denis Vavro, Birger Meling, Elias Jelert Kristensen, Rasmus Falk Jensen, Lukas Lerager, Diogo Gonçalves, Jordan Larsson, Mohamed Elias Achouri and Mohammed Elyounoussi.
Bayern Munich's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sven Ulreich, Kim Min-Jae, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer, Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané.
Players to watch from Copenhagen
The next three players are considered key to Copenhagen's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Bayern Munich. Swiss player Roony Bardghji (#40) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Defender Kevin Diks (#2) is another distributor of play on the court that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Kamil Grabara (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday .
Copenhagen in the tournament
Like Bayern Munich, Copenhagen is in Group A of the UEFA Champions League and is seeking first place in the group. They are in second position in the general table after 0 games won, 1 tied and 0 lost, they have 1 point. The Danish team will try to win and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on September 20 against Galatasaray, it resulted in a 2-2 draw at the Rams Global Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Players to watch from Bayern Munich
The next three players are considered key to Bayern Munich's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Copenhagen. The English player Harry Kane (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Defender Alphonso Davies (#19) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 35-year-old goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (#26) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday.
Bayern Munich in the tournament
The Munich football team is in Group A of the UEFA Champions League with FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Copenhagen. They are in first position in the general table with 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost, achieving 3 points. Tuesday will be their second match against a difficult team. Bayern Munich seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win all possible games and try to place itself in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. . Their last match was on September 20 against Manchester United, it ended in a 3-2 victory at the Allianz Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
Parken Stadion is located in the city of Copenhagen, Denmark. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 42,305 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 30, 1992. It is currently the home of FC Copenhagen of the Bundesliga and its construction cost 138 million euros.