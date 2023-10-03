Ipswich Town vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Ipswich Town vs Hull City
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ipswich Town vs Hull City live, as well as the latest information from Portman Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Ipswich Town vs Hull City can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Hull player
Aaron Connolly, striker. Hull City has a long time without being in the Premier League, this season has started well for the team and is placed in promotion positions, but if one person has stood out is Connolly who in nine games has scored five times, with 23 years is a great test for the player to stay with that scoring pace.
Watch out for this Ipswich player
Nathan Broadhead, striker. For a team to have a chance to achieve its goals, it is important to add victories, Ipswich, newcomer to the Championship, wants to avoid relegation and begin to compete for promotion to the Premier League, the team had a great start and certainly this striker has contributed a lot, with 4 goals in 8 games, he becomes a dangerous player and the opponent should not lose step.
💪 That's four for the season now for Broady. #itfc pic.twitter.com/RCJmPUWu78— Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) September 24, 2023
Latest Hull lineup
Allsop, Christie, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Morton, Seri, Philogene, Seri, Philogene, Traoré, Slater, Connolly.
Latest Ipswich lineup
Hladky, Davis, Burgess, Woolfenden, Clarke, Luongo, Evans, Burns, Chaplin, Giraud, Hirst.
Background
Hull 0-1 Ipswich
Ipswich 0-3 Hull
Ipswich 0-2 Hull
Hull 2-0 Ipswich
Ipswich 0-3 Hull
Hull City on its way to the Premier League
Hull City has not been in the Premier League for a long time, it is about six years that the team was in the first decision of England, a long time for a team, but not only has remained in the Championship, the team has already stepped on the third division for a season, no doubt the team knows that the demand must be maximum to achieve important things, for this new season in the Championship, Hull has done important things after nine rounds and currently ranks fifth with 16 points, in this league a mistake can cost you dearly, as teams are usually very even in the points race, a negative streak and could drop significantly, the midweek duel is certainly a difficult test, but not impossible, facing a direct rival always motivates and obviously, the three points will be more than disputed.
Ipswich Town in a big way
Ipswich Town is creating a great story worth remembering, this team started playing in Football League One, which would be the third division of England, after four seasons in this division, the team was promoted in 22-23, reaching the Championship is not easy, because the level is very high and fight for promotion is even more complicated, but it seems that this team does not know it, because in nine rounds, the team placed second in the table with 22 points, although the season is still very long, having a good start always helps, either for motivation or in the final sum of points, if this team wants to achieve the feat, promotion must be their goal, their numbers are very good, as they have an important streak of unbeaten games, now that they will face a good team, they will have to show what took them to the second place.
Interesting duel for promotion
The EFL Championship as it always does, has a great duel for this round 10, two teams involved in the top looking for promotion, will dispute three very important points for the future of the teams, Ipswich receives Hull, a great duel for this Tuesday where the points are more than valuable and will go out to prove that they are ready to fight for promotion.
Welcome
Welcome to the Ipswich Town vs Hull City live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2023. The match will take place at Portman Road at 2:45 PM ET.