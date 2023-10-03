Middlesbrough vs Cardiff LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
"But at the same time, he always said he felt like it would happen. We probably played better than today this season and lost, but it just shows that we needed to get over this period. I still thought we were okay at times today, I'm not saying we were poor by any means."
"I always maintained trust in the group and the confidence that we would win the games. We had a good week and now we need to keep going and do the things that allowed us to achieve these results."
“Ideally, it is Of course you will “You want to start winning and winning games,” Carrick reflected on the campaign to date. now. “But there’s There is always the big picture and what it will be like. the season. Our goal has always been to improve our business. as we incorporate new players.
"There were a lot of good signs leading up to the first win last weekend. And I'm not saying we succeeded by any means. We had a good week, but that doesn't mean that suddenly the rest of the season will be uneventful. Great. It's up to us to do that, and there is definitely a chance. good signs.”
"Only We have to keep working hard and not look at the table too much. Only We need to keep winning games and see where we get to at the end of the season.”
"Last year was horrible. I think this year we have more structure and we know what we are doing with and without the ball, what is important. very, very important. We are more organized this year, which is great. It's a big step forward, and we've signed quality players."
"You’ You can see that the Club has moved in the right direction from top to bottom, from the new Academy to the new Academy. some of the lads signing new contracts. All of this makes a huge difference."
"In recent seasons we have relied a lot on strikers or wingers and, in set pieces, we have looked like a big threat, which is a big threat. good."
"I didn't notice for a few seconds, then the celebration was a little crazy. I don't score many, so I have to make the most of it!"
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won Division Two four times. huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, were also champions.
At 121º edition of the second division of English football, the 32º under the current format starts on the 4th of August and runs until the 4th of May 2024.
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892–1992, Football League First Division: 1992–2004 and Football League Championship: 2004–2016.