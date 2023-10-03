PSV vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow PSV vs Sevilla live on TV
Where and how to watch PSV vs Sevilla live online
PSV vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.
What time is PSV vs Sevilla matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 13:00 hours
India: 23:00 hours
Nigeria: 06:00 hours
South Africa: 07:00 hours
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours
Sevilla Quotes
"I expect an even and competitive match, against a team that has won everything in their league and scored a lot of goals. The Champions League is a different competition. We come with the intention of getting the three points. They lost and we drew. In theory the favorite team is Arsenal. We all have many games left. It's the second game and many things can happen. The idea for both of us is going to be to win to qualify in the top two."
"We played well until we got a draw and then they played better than us. We've become more confident. We're defending higher, being more us. That's what I want, for us to get closer to what we had last season."
"The club's goal in recent years is to finish in the top four in La Liga and try to get through the group stage of the Champions League. These are two difficult objectives. We don't talk about the third objective. All teams reinforce themselves and put everything they have to win every game. We have players to compete in all competitions. The distribution of minutes is going to help us to be good in every game."
"He is a player that gives us something different from what we had. He's getting into the box from the wing, which we didn't have too much of. He is arriving and finishing. In the end the team needs goals from players who can come from the back and Lukebakio is one of those coming in."
"That new people get into what we want is sometimes easier and sometimes it's harder for others. That doesn't mean anything, that in the medium term those who are not playing now will be playing."
PSV vs Sevilla match will be played at Philips Stadium
The PSV vs Sevilla match will be played at the Philips Stadium, located in North Brabant, Netherlands. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.