PSV vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Image: PSV

3:00 AMan hour ago

2:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch PSV vs Sevilla live online

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

PSV vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

2:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is PSV vs Sevilla matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage?

This is the kick-off time for the PSV vs Sevilla match on October 2, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 13:00 hours

India: 23:00 hours 

Nigeria: 06:00 hours

South Africa: 07:00 hours

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Sevilla Quotes

José Luis Mendilibar: "We're playing two competitions in a very short space of time. One until the close of the market and the other afterwards, with people more focused, with everyone knowing where we stand. Since then, we've got better results. Away from home we haven't won, it's true, but I think we have competed well. We are closer to being able to win it, we are getting closer to our version of last year."

"I expect an even and competitive match, against a team that has won everything in their league and scored a lot of goals. The Champions League is a different competition. We come with the intention of getting the three points. They lost and we drew. In theory the favorite team is Arsenal. We all have many games left. It's the second game and many things can happen. The idea for both of us is going to be to win to qualify in the top two."

"We played well until we got a draw and then they played better than us. We've become more confident. We're defending higher, being more us. That's what I want, for us to get closer to what we had last season."

"The club's goal in recent years is to finish in the top four in La Liga and try to get through the group stage of the Champions League. These are two difficult objectives. We don't talk about the third objective. All teams reinforce themselves and put everything they have to win every game. We have players to compete in all competitions. The distribution of minutes is going to help us to be good in every game."

"He is a player that gives us something different from what we had. He's getting into the box from the wing, which we didn't have too much of. He is arriving and finishing. In the end the team needs goals from players who can come from the back and Lukebakio is one of those coming in."

"That new people get into what we want is sometimes easier and sometimes it's harder for others. That doesn't mean anything, that in the medium term those who are not playing now will be playing."

2:40 AM2 hours ago

Sevilla's last line-up

Alberto Flores; Ramón Martínez, Xavi Sintes, Hormigo, Oso; Capi, Lulo, Zarzana, Manu Bueno, Musa; Isaac.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Last PSV lineup

Benítez, Teze, André Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt, Veerman, Saibari, Til, Lozano, Lang, De Jong.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Sevilla arrive?

Sevilla comes to this match after losing to Barcelona by the minimum with Sergio Ramos' own goal, where they will try to give a great match.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

How do PSV arrive?

PSV defeated Volendam by three goals to one, the team will look for three points in this complex match, a league where they have not been able to get three points.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

PSV vs Sevilla match will be played at Philips Stadium

 

The PSV vs Sevilla match will be played at the Philips Stadium, located in North Brabant, Netherlands. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

