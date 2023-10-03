Ipswich Town vs Hull City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Hull City face one of their biggest challenges of the season as the Tigers travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town, who sit second in the EFL Championship.

A 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle extended Hull's unbeaten run to eight matches as Regan Slater equalized late in the first half after Adam Randell had opened the scoring for the Pilgrims.

Ipswich have enjoyed an incredible return to the second tier, picking up 22 points through seven games and sit only behind Leicester in the table.

The Tractor Boys also drew over the weekend as Brandon Williams, like Slater, leveled late on against Huddersfield following a goal by Delano Burzgorg as the match ended 1-1.

Hull can go fourth win a win and with Leicester playing tomorrow, victory for Ipswich would see them go top of the pile.



Team news

Ipswich Town

Captain Sam Morsy is set to return after serving a one-match ban while his replacement Lee Evans came off against Huddersfield with a knee issue and may miss out here.

Nathan Broadhead is also questionable as he battles a thigh problem and Vaclav Hladky will again deputize for Christian Walton in goal.

Hull City

The Tigers will also welcome back a key player from suspension as Jacob Greaves was unavailable against Plymouth through yellow card accumulation.

Ozan Tufan is struggling with a muscle problem and is facing a week away from activities with on-loan Liverpool man Tyler Morton set to take his place.

Jason Lokilo picked up an ankle injury last week in training with assistant manager Andy Dawson saying his status is up in the air.

Harry Vaughan, Greg Docherty and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh remain out.

Predicted lineups

Ipswich Town: Hladky; Davis, Woolfenden, Burgess, Clarke; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Burns; Hirst

Hull City: Allsop; Vinagre, Jones, Greaves, Christie; Seri, Morton; Slater, Twine, Philogene; Connolly

Ones to watch

Vaclav Hladky (Ipswich Town)

Did a terrific job stepping in for Walton against Huddersfield as he was calm and under control for most of the match and he provides the Tractor Boys with solid depth at one of the most important positions on the pitch.

Jean-Michael Seri (Hull City)

The man in the middle of the Tigers' midfield ran the show against Plymouth. He was in the right place at the right times at both ends of the pitch and will need to at his best again to control the Ipswich attack.

Previous meetings

The last matchup between Hull and Ipswich was when both sides were in EFL League One, the Tractor Boys claiming a 1-0 victory on the road through a 15th-minute strike by James Norwood.

Myles Kenlock sent in a cross-field delivery that Norwood got on the end of and his half-volley at the back post beat Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Keane Lewis-Potter should have leveled for the hosts just short of the half-hour mark but somehow dragged his shot wide from inside the penalty area as that was close as Hull got to scoring in the match.

While the match has not been selected for live television coverage in the UK, fans can still catch the action with a match pass or subscription to TownTV for Ipswich and Tigers + for Hull.

Kickoff is set for 7:45pm UK time and 2:45pm US time.