Mansfield Town vs Wrexham preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Wrexham look for a first win in three EFL League Two matches as the Dragons head to the One Call Stadium to face in-form Mansfield Town.

After getting shellacked by Stockport, Phil Parkinson's men played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Crewe Alexandra with Steven Fletcher salvaging a point through a 95th-minute equalizer.

Mansfield have been one of the most impressive teams across the whole of the EFL as the Stags are unbeaten in all competitions, sitting fifth in League Two and knocking out Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United in the Carabao Cup.

Last time out, they earned a point against Gillingham, Macaulay Bonne putting the Gills in front after two minutes were played before Davis Keillor-Dunn leveled on 37 minutes.

Team news

Mansfield Town

Defender Alfie Kilgour will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles and striker Ollie Clarke joins him on the sidelines after a recurrence of his injury suffered in preseason.

Bailey Cargill and Stephen Quinn will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Wrexham

Ryan Barnett is suspended following a red card picked up in the draw at Crewe while Jordan Davies is doubtful as he continues to battle a knee injury.

Predicted lineups

Mansfield Town: Pym; MacDonald, Cargill, Flint, Bowery; Reed; Lewis, Clarke; Maris; Davis, Akins

Wrexham: Okonkwo; O'Connor, Tozer, Hayden; Jones, Evans, Lee, McClean, Mendy; Palmer, Mullin

Ones to watch

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town)

The Stags midfielder spent time with Wrexham during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season and helped the Dragons avoid the drop before moving on.

Signed by Mansfield this past August, Keillor-Dunn leads the club with eight goals and is the main reason why they are unbeaten to start the sseason.

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

Scoring twice in the draw with Crewe, Mullin has regained the form that saw him smash the National League record with 47 goals last year.

The Dragons were the highest-scoring team in League Two while their talismanic striker was sidelined and his return from a punctured lung only makes their attack even more lethal.

Previous meetings

This is the first matchup between Mansfield and Wrexham since the 2012/13 season when the Stags clinched the Vanarama National League title with a 1-0 victory.

Mansfield were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute after Louis Briscoe was tripped up by Glen Little and Matt Green beat Andy Coughlin from the spot.

The Dragons saw David Artell issued a straight red card late on for a harsh challenge on Colin Daniel.

While this match has not been selected for live television coverage in the UK, both clubs' respective iFollow channels will provide all of the action.

Kickoff is set for 2:45pm in the US and 7:45pm in the UK.