Puebla vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Puebla vs Monterrey Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puebla vs Monterrey match.
What time is Puebla vs Monterrey match?
This is the start time of the game Puebla vs Monterrey of 3rd October in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Puebla vs Monterrey around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
October 3, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
October 3, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 3, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
October 3, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
October 3, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
October 3, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 3, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
October 4, 2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
October 3, 2023
|
19:00
|
Azteca Deportes
|
Peru
|
October 3, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Monterrey player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jordi Cortizo. The current Monterrey FC striker has played a key role in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Puebla player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Guillermo Martínez. The current Puebla attacker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. Also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to obtain the victory.
Puebla's final lineup:
J. Rodríguez; G. Ferrareis, S. Olmedo, G. Silva, B. Angulo; K. Velasco, P. González, D. de Buen, D. Álvarez; M. Barragán, G. Martínez.
Monterrey's last lineup:
E. Andrada; J. Gallardo, S. Vegas, S. Medina, E. Aguirre; J. Corona, L. Romo, O. Govea, M. Meza; J. Cortizo, Canales.
Background:
Monterrey and Puebla have met on a total of 48 occasions (11 Puebla wins, 19 draws, 17 Monterrey wins) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals scored, Monterrey has the advantage with 68 goals, followed by Puebla with 59 in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to Day 4 of the Clausura 2023, when Monterrey defeated Puebla 1-2 at the Angelópolis.
About the Stadium:
Cuauhtémoc Stadium is an iconic soccer stadium located in the city of Puebla, Mexico. It is home to Club Puebla, a professional soccer team that competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer. The stadium was inaugurated on October 6, 1968 and is named after Cuauhtémoc, the last Aztec emperor. The architectural design was the work of Pedro Ramírez Vázquez. The stadium has a capacity of around 51,700 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico. It has hosted high-level soccer matches and has hosted international events, such as the FIFA World Cup in 1970 and 1986.
They need to revive
On the other hand, the Puebla team must get the three points from this early matchday to try to get out of the low zone of the general table and get into the fight to be somewhere that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment Puebla has a negative streak because they have not managed to get three points as the Pueblanos would have liked and if they continue at this pace, the team from the Angelópolis will fight to not pay the debt of two million the next tournament due to the quotient table.
Fighting for the top positions
As is customary in every tournament, the Monterrey team is under constant pressure from its fans and others to fight for the title, as well as to reach the finals while dominating most of the regular tournament in Liga MX. However, Monterrey's Rayados have encountered bumps along the way and although they have not had bad results, the team is obliged to look to move up positions, take the lead and the championship at the end of the tournament due to the great reinforcements they brought in with the aim of adding one more star to the shield.
The Glorious Liga MX
The emotions of Liga MX continue in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, Puebla and Monterrey will face each other in what will be a duel that will spark sparks from the mythical turf of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
Kick-off time
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Puebla Monterrey!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.