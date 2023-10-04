America vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: Club América

11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here America vs Pachuca LIVE Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Pachuca match.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is America vs Pachuca match?

This is the start time of the game América vs Pachuca of 3rd October in several countries:

Where To Watch America vs Pachuca around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

October 3, 2023

23:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

October 3, 2023

00:00

  

Bolivia

October 3, 2023

22:00

  

Brasil

October 3, 2023

00:00

  

Chile

October 3, 2023

00:00

  

Colombia

October 3, 2023

22:00

  

Ecuador

October 3, 2023

22:00

  

Spain

October 4, 2023

5:00 

  

Mexico

October 3, 2023

21:00

TUDN

Peru

October 3, 2023

22:00 

  
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Pachuca player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Roberto de la Rosa. The current Pachuca FC striker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this America player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Quiñones. America's current striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

10:40 AM2 hours ago

America's final lineup:

O. Jiménez; K. Álvarez, I. Reyes, S. Cáseres, S. Reyes; A. Zendejas, J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, L. Suárez, B. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Pachuca's last lineup:

C. Moreno, E. Macías, S. Barreto, G. Cabral, B. Castillo; B. González, E. Montiel, C. Ortiz, M. Hinestroza; R. De la Rosa, E. Sánchez.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

America and Pachuca have faced each other on a total of 59 occasions (19 azulcremas wins, 14 draws, 26 tuzas wins) where the scales are widely tipped in favor of the visiting team. In terms of goals scored, Pachuca has the advantage with 92 goals, followed by América with 91 in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to Day 10 of the Clausura 2023 where Pachuca defeated America 3-0 at the Azteca.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

The Azteca Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Mexico, it was built in the year 1966 with the purpose of Mexico hosting the 1970 World Cup. It has a capacity to receive more than 80,000 spectators and was inaugurated with the game between Club America and Torino, which the Eagles won by the minimum difference, being Arlindo Dos Santos the first goal scorer in the history of the Stadium.

Currently, the Azteca Stadium is the home of Club America, Cruz Azul, Club America Femenil and the Mexican National Team, being one of the sports venues that hosts the most events throughout the year, it is also known for having hosted more clubs throughout its history, such as Necaxa or Atlante at the time.

It has received two World Cups (1970,1986), a Confederations Cup in 1999 where Mexico came out champion against Brazil, an U17 World Cup in 2011, as well as an infinity of international and national concerts, becoming an emblem of Mexican soccer culture.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

Need to revive

On the other hand, the Pachuca team must get the three points this matchday to try to get out of the low zone of the general table and get into the fight to be in a place that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, likewise, at the moment Pachuca is in the mid-table zone.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

They want to conquer the leadership

As is customary in every tournament, Club America is under constant pressure from its fans and others to see the team from Monterrey fighting for the title, as well as reaching the finals while dominating the majority of the regular Liga MX tournament. Now, América will be looking to continue dominating the tournament and will have to win three points if they want to remain at the top of the general table.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

The Glorious Liga MX

The emotions of Liga MX continue in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, America and Pachuca will face each other in what will be a duel that will spark sparks from the mythical turf of the Azteca Stadium.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The America vs Pachuca match will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: America Pachuca!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
