Rotherham United vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Stay tuned to follow Rotherham United vs Bristol City
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Bristol City as well as the latest information from the New York Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch the match Rotherham United vd Bristol City?
If you want to watch the Rotherham United vs Bristol City match, you can follow it on TV on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Rotherham United vs Bristol City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Bristol City player
Samuel Bell, 21-year-old English striker. He has four goals at the start of the season, and has already surpassed his goal tally from last season. The 2002 player comes from scoring against Stoke City, but it was not enough to avoid defeat for his team.
Watch out for this Rotherham United player
Fred Onyedinma has two goals and one assist to his name at the start of the season. The 24-year-old midfielder has not scored since August 26. He belongs to Luton Town, but has joined Rotherham on loan.
How does Bristol City arrive?
They are coming off the back of two consecutive defeats and have not won since September 19, when they thrashed Plymouth 4-1. They have won three games this season in the EFL Championship and are currently 11th with 12 points and five points behind the EFL Championship.
How are Rotherham United coming along?
They arrive after consecutive matches without a win, three of which have been defeats. They have not won since last September 2 in a match where they hosted Norwich City and won 2-1. This has been their only victory this season in the EFL Championship, where they are second last with 5 points, three points away from the relegation places.
Background
The balance between these two teams is fairly even, although a slight advantage to Rotherham United who have won 18 times, 16 times Sheffield Wednesday have won, while 10 times the clash has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2023 where Bristol City won 2-1 against Rothertham United.
The Stadium
The match will be played at New York Stadium, which was inaugurated in March 2012 and has a capacity of 12021 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rotherham United and Bristol City will meet in the 10th round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Rotherham United vs Bristol City match in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.