Sunderland vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

How and where to watch the Sunderland vs Watford match live?
What time is Sunderland vs Watford match for Championship?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Speak, Valérien Ismaël!
In the league, anyone can beat anyone. We know we have to focus, analyze the situation and prepare for the next game. Our next objective is to regain that feeling of victory. We'll keep working and staying focused. We know what we have to do.
It's true that we haven't yet achieved the points we'd like, but it's the work and progress we can see that gives us great confidence.
It's like others have said this season; you can feel and realize that we're changing here and that there's a positive atmosphere everywhere.
We've told the players and first-team staff that they've reacted positively, so now we must all focus on our job - the game against Sunderland."
Speak, Tony Mowbray!
That means we had to move the team around to make it work. We had to do that to make sure we had enough people attacking and defending. Otherwise, you'll have players coming in and out of possession too much and the balance of the team won't be right. We had to do a lot of tactical things, but this group accepts that. It's good that they want to learn.
The challenges are always there. We've picked up an injury to a player who is very important to the way we play, but we'll move on and see if we can maintain the team's fluency. The player has been ruled out of the Watford game, but we're still not sure about Middlesbrough. We won't have anyone back for the next two games, I don't think.
The international break is coming up and for Bradley and Pierre, I think these extra two weeks will be a great extra benefit for them. They'll be working in the gym and nursing their injuries. I'm sure that after the international break we'll be very close to having some real choices to make. It might be the Stoke game, as some players will need some U21 minutes first, but I think the choices will start to improve.
There won't be much rotation at the moment, the team on my board today picks itself, to be honest. We have 20 players available before you go to the younger teams."
Championship
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times.
The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley.
Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!