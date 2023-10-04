Estrella Roja vs Young Boys LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Red Star vs Young Boys live on UEFA Champions League match day 2 here.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Red Star vs Young Boys live on Match day 2 of the UEFA Champions League, as well as the latest information from the Red Star Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Red Star vs Young Boys online live in UEFA Champions League Match day 2
Red Star vs Young Boys match will not be broadcast on television.
Red Star vs Young Boys can be tuned into HBO Max live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the UEFA Champions League Match day 2 Red Star vs Young Boys match?
This is the kick-off time for the Red Star vs Young Boys match on 4 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 08:00 hours
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of the matchday 12 in the UEFA Champions League will be referee Kevin Clancy, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in one of the most hard-fought matches in this group stage.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to field a full squad for tomorrow's UEFA Champions League Group G match on Matchday 2.
Background
The previous matches are very even as they have met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of 0 matches won by Red Star, 2 draws and 0 matches won by Young Boys, they are always very even matches, where at the moment the slight favorite is Red Star, playing at home and with their fans.
How is Young Boys coming along?
Young Boys come from beating Grasshopper 1-0, in another round of their local league, in their Swiss league, they are in second place with 17 points and a record of 5 wins, 2 draws and a lost match, while in Group G, they are in last place, they will be looking for 3 points away to aspire to high positions in their group in this second round of the UEFA Champions League, no doubt a match that will be full of intensity, goals and emotions.
How does Red Star arrive?
Red Star comes from defeating Radnicki 1-0 in the local league in Serbia, in their league they are in third position with 18 points and a record of 6 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses and in the Champions League in their group they are in third position with 0 points, after losing in their first match of group G, in this way Red Star arrives to the match against Young Boys, where they will try to take advantage of their home ground to get their first 3 points in the most important tournament in Europe.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Red Star vs Young Boys match day 2 of Group G in the Champions League. The match will take place at the Red Star Stadium, kick-off at 13:00.