Celtic vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

How and where to watch the Celtic vs Lazio match live?
What time is Celtic vs Lazio match for Champions League?
Argentina 4 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+
Bolivia 3 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+
Brazil 4 pm: HBO Max
Chile 3 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+
Colombia 2 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+
Ecuador 2 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+
USA 3 pm ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, ViX
Spain 8 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 7, Movistar+
Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 3 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+
Peru 2 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+
Uruguay 4 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+
Venezuela 3 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+
Speak, Maurizio Sarri!
We have all the credentials to start again. Now, we mustn't think about the league. Here we are in the Champions League, we don't need to make amends for anything to be fully competitive. We're only thinking about getting a result, there's no other reason to look. It's the most important club event in the world and it's the only thing we have to think about.
They're a strong team, combining the intensity of British teams with excellent quality. They (Celtic) are a dangerous opponent who can put us in a lot of trouble.
In their first group game they lost to Feyenoord, but in the first half, on equal terms, they played better than the Dutch and deserved to come out on top. Instead, he conceded a late goal. Then, in the second half, he was down to nine men and there was no more match.
Rodgers is a great manager, he's done very well in the Premier League and now he's leading a very interesting team."
Probable lineup for Lazio
Speak,Brendan Rodgers!
And it's our first home game this season and home games are going to be very important for us, so we want to get off to a good start.
It's such a special feeling. It was part of the comeback and here at Celtic we have the opportunity to qualify for European soccer.
This is the biggest stage in club soccer in Europe, so as I said, I hope we come away with a result, it wasn't a great start in the first game. But I saw a lot of aspects in it that I was pleased with the team, but coming here and playing this game is always special and, as I said, it's taking that emotion of the support that comes down from the stands onto the pitch, and that's what we have to use.
"And we know that at this level, teams like us, we have to be at 100%. With 98% at this level, you'll be lost. So we have to be 100%, give everything, and we will in terms of spirit.
That's where this team is and what it's developing. I see a mental strength in this team that is growing all the time with new players coming in and starting to understand it. I think in the last league game we showed what we have, which is a real competitive spirit that, whatever the moment of the game, we're going to continue.
All that, that mental strength, that competitive spirit, the performance on the pitch and hopefully we can make this a special start to our campaign."
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, ViX
