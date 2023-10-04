Celtic vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Celtic Glasgow

How and where to watch the Celtic vs Lazio match live?

If you want to watch the game Celtic vs Lazio live on TV, your options is: CBS

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, ViX

What time is Celtic vs Lazio match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Lazio of 4th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+

Bolivia 3 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+

Brazil 4 pm: HBO Max

Chile 3 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+

Colombia 2 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+

Ecuador 2  pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+

USA 3 pm ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, ViX

Spain 8 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 7, Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 3 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+

Peru 2 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+

Uruguay 4 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+

Venezuela 3 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star+

Speak, Maurizio Sarri!

"Celtic are the least physical team in the group, but they have great intensity and dynamism. If we have a different attitude it's because they've put us down. Personality, motivations, are much more important in the impact than tactics. I think it will be important to have a serious impact, as we did against Milan. The personality was there on Saturday that was missing afterwards, when they relegated us. Celtic surprised me from a technical point of view, they have considerable values. They could be the loose cannon of the group.

We have all the credentials to start again. Now, we mustn't think about the league. Here we are in the Champions League, we don't need to make amends for anything to be fully competitive. We're only thinking about getting a result, there's no other reason to look. It's the most important club event in the world and it's the only thing we have to think about.

They're a strong team, combining the intensity of British teams with excellent quality. They (Celtic) are a dangerous opponent who can put us in a lot of trouble. 

In their first group game they lost to Feyenoord, but in the first half, on equal terms, they played better than the Dutch and deserved to come out on top. Instead, he conceded a late goal. Then, in the second half, he was down to nine men and there was no more match.

Rodgers is a great manager, he's done very well in the Premier League and now he's leading a very interesting team."

Probable lineup for Lazio

 Provedel; Marušić, Casale, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.
Speak,Brendan Rodgers!

"Having been here before and experienced Champions League nights, I'm really looking forward to it, of course. It's a game that brings a lot of emotion to this stadium and obviously we want to bring that emotion onto the pitch and, historically, have a great European night here. But you also want to get a result, so that's what we're determined to bring to the game.

And it's our first home game this season and home games are going to be very important for us, so we want to get off to a good start.

It's such a special feeling. It was part of the comeback and here at Celtic we have the opportunity to qualify for European soccer.

This is the biggest stage in club soccer in Europe, so as I said, I hope we come away with a result, it wasn't a great start in the first game. But I saw a lot of aspects in it that I was pleased with the team, but coming here and playing this game is always special and, as I said, it's taking that emotion of the support that comes down from the stands onto the pitch, and that's what we have to use.

"And we know that at this level, teams like us, we have to be at 100%. With 98% at this level, you'll be lost. So we have to be 100%, give everything, and we will in terms of spirit.

That's where this team is and what it's developing. I see a mental strength in this team that is growing all the time with new players coming in and starting to understand it. I think in the last league game we showed what we have, which is a real competitive spirit that, whatever the moment of the game, we're going to continue.

All that, that mental strength, that competitive spirit, the performance on the pitch and hopefully we can make this a special start to our campaign."

Probable lineup for Celtic

Hart;  Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate; Furuhashi, Maeda.
Biancocelesti

Lazio are in third place with one point, having drawn against Atlético Madrid.
Hoops

After falling to Feyenoord, Celtic are bottom of Group E, still without a point in the competition.
Eye on the game

Celtic vs Lazio live this Wednesday (4), at the Celtic Park, at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
