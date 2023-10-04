Leeds United vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Leeds United vs QPR match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has been absent due to a shoulder injury, affecting the defense. Although he has returned to training, he is unlikely to start against Leeds. Coach Gareth Ainsworth is sticking with a consistent formation, with doubts in attack between Sinclair Armstrong and Lyndon, following the 3-4-2-1 tactical system.
In their last five games, Leeds have won two, drawn two and lost one. Both teams have scored in just one of those games, while in four matches they haven't. In terms of goals, Leeds have scored more than 2.5 in three games and less than 2.5 in two. They scored seven goals and conceded three in those five games.
Queens Park Rangers go into this match demotivated after a 1-3 home defeat to Coventry. Unlike their opponents, Queens Park Rangers usually play in a 5-2-3 formation, where the three most advanced players are Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes. It should be noted that the middle of the field will be occupied by two players with some technical quality: Andre Dozzell and Sam Field. Coach Gareth Ainsworth won't be able to count on central defender Jimmy Dunne as he is currently recovering from a shoulder injury.
In this competition, they haven't lost any of their last 4 games at home. This is a team that rarely scores first: they have only opened the scoring in 2 of their last 9 Championship games, of those 2 they went into half-time ahead in 1 and won at the end of the 90' in all of them. In 9 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 5 times and only managed to turn the game around once.
The most likely scenario for this match is that Leeds will be winning at half-time. Admittedly, the home side are coming off the back of a defeat in the last round, but their results at home have been much more positive. What's more, it's worth noting that Queens Park Rangers have shown some difficulties when visiting their opponents' ground. Leeds are therefore expected to set a high tempo from the start and prove their worth.
Leeds and QPR play at Elland Road in a Championship matchday 10 clash. In the last 3 years there have only been 2 head-to-head meetings between these two teams: one on 18-01-2020, which ended with Queens Park Rangers winning (1-0), and the most recent on 02-11-2019, which ended with Leeds United winning (2-0). The home/away condition deserves special attention, as although this is a match between 6th and 19th in the standings, this is actually a clash between the 13th-placed team at home and the 6th-placed team away.
The ball rolls for Leeds United v QPR at 2.45pm ET at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England.
Championship matchday 10
Date: October 04, 2023
Time: 15:45
Venue: Elland Road Stadium, Leeds, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil