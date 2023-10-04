Leeds United vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs QPR on TV in real time?

Leeds United - QPR
Championship matchday 10

Date: October 04, 2023

Time: 15:45

Venue: Elland Road Stadium, Leeds, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the Leeds United vs QPR match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Leeds United and QPR kicks off at 15:45 (Brasília time) at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, in the tenth round of the Championship. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable QPR:

Begovic, Fox, Cook, Kakay, Paal, Field, Dozzell, Smyth, Chair, Willock, Dykes
Probable Leeds:

Meslier, Byram, Cooper, Struijk, Schackleton, Kamara, Ampadu, Summerville, Piroe, James, Rutter.
QPR in their last five games

Queens Park Rangers' biggest problem has been their defense, having conceded 15 goals so far, making them one of the worst defensive teams in the league. However, from an attacking point of view, although they haven't been brilliant, they have scored goals more consistently in recent matches. In their last five matches, they have failed to score just once.

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has been absent due to a shoulder injury, affecting the defense. Although he has returned to training, he is unlikely to start against Leeds. Coach Gareth Ainsworth is sticking with a consistent formation, with doubts in attack between Sinclair Armstrong and Lyndon, following the 3-4-2-1 tactical system.

Leeds in their last five games

Historically, Leeds United have been known for scoring a lot of goals, having registered more than 2.5 goals in three of their last four matches. On their best days, they are capable of scoring three goals against weaker opposition in the league, which has happened on three occasions in the nine games played so far.

In their last five games, Leeds have won two, drawn two and lost one. Both teams have scored in just one of those games, while in four matches they haven't. In terms of goals, Leeds have scored more than 2.5 in three games and less than 2.5 in two. They scored seven goals and conceded three in those five games.

Foto: LUFC
QPR

The away side are currently in 19th place with 8 points after 2 wins, 2 draws and 5 defeats. In their penultimate match, they drew away to Birmingham City (0-0). In their last match, they lost 1-3 at home to Coventry City. This is a team that usually achieves more positive results away than at home, having won 7 points away and 1 at home, with 3 goals scored and 8 goals conceded at home, compared to 5 goals scored and 7 conceded away. In their last 5 away league games, QPR have won 2, drawn 1 and lost 2, taking 7 points out of a possible 15. Defensive solidity has not been their strong point, as they have conceded goals in 7 of their last 9 games in this competition. In 9 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 5 times and have never managed to turn the game around.

Queens Park Rangers go into this match demotivated after a 1-3 home defeat to Coventry. Unlike their opponents, Queens Park Rangers usually play in a 5-2-3 formation, where the three most advanced players are Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes. It should be noted that the middle of the field will be occupied by two players with some technical quality: Andre Dozzell and Sam Field. Coach Gareth Ainsworth won't be able to count on central defender Jimmy Dunne as he is currently recovering from a shoulder injury.

Leeds United:

After 3 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats, the home team is in 6th place, having taken 13 points. In their last match, they lost 3-1 away to Southampton, having won 3-0 at home to Watford in their previous match. This is a team that usually achieves more positive results as a visitor than at home, having won 7 points away, where they scored 8 goals and conceded 7, and 6 points at home, with 6 goals scored and 3 conceded. In their last 4 home games in the league, Leeds have won 1 and drawn 3, taking 6 points out of a possible 12.

In this competition, they haven't lost any of their last 4 games at home. This is a team that rarely scores first: they have only opened the scoring in 2 of their last 9 Championship games, of those 2 they went into half-time ahead in 1 and won at the end of the 90' in all of them. In 9 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 5 times and only managed to turn the game around once.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Leeds United and QPR is valid for the 9th round of the EFL Championship 2023/24.

The most likely scenario for this match is that Leeds will be winning at half-time. Admittedly, the home side are coming off the back of a defeat in the last round, but their results at home have been much more positive. What's more, it's worth noting that Queens Park Rangers have shown some difficulties when visiting their opponents' ground. Leeds are therefore expected to set a high tempo from the start and prove their worth.

Leeds and QPR play at Elland Road in a Championship matchday 10 clash. In the last 3 years there have only been 2 head-to-head meetings between these two teams: one on 18-01-2020, which ended with Queens Park Rangers winning (1-0), and the most recent on 02-11-2019, which ended with Leeds United winning (2-0). The home/away condition deserves special attention, as although this is a match between 6th and 19th in the standings, this is actually a clash between the 13th-placed team at home and the 6th-placed team away.

The ball rolls for Leeds United v QPR at 2.45pm ET at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England.

