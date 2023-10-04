Newcastle vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Newcastle vs PSG in a Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle vs PSG match in the Champions League.
What time is Newcastle vs PSG match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs PSG of October 04th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs PSG live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this PSG player
France striker, 24-year-old Kylian Mbappé has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, as he wants to be a protagonist in the Champions League.
Statistics from ......
France striker Kylian Mbappé, the attacker will play his seventh game in his local league, in the past he played 32 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 29 goals in the French league and 6 assists, he currently has 7 goals in 6 games in Ligue 1 and has one goal in the European tournament.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
The 24 year old attacker from Sweden, Alexander Isak has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The attacker of Sweden, Alexander Isak, the attacker will play his seventh game in his local league, in the past he played 17 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 10 goals in the English league and 2 assists, currently he has 4 goals and 0 assists in 6 games and has not made his debut in the European tournament.
How are PSG coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Marseille, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Clermont Foot 0 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain, Sep. 30, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4 - 0 Marseille, Sep. 24, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund, Sept. 19, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 3 Nice, Sep. 15, 2023, France Ligue 1
Lyon 1 - 4 Paris Saint-Germain, Sept. 3, 2023, French Ligue 1
How are Newcastle coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-8 against Sheffield United, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Newcastle United 2 - 0 Burnley, Sep. 30, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester City, Sept. 27, 2023, English League Cup
Sheffield United 0 - 8 Newcastle United, Sept. 24, 2023, English Premier League
AC Milan 0 - 0 Newcastle United, Sept. 19, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Brentford, Sept. 16, 2023, English Premier League
