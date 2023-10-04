RB Leipzig vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live corresponding to the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Red Bull Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City online and live in the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the RB Leipzig vs Manchester City match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 20 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on HBO Max
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
Manchester City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ederson, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Aké, Kyle Walker, Julián Álvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku and Phil Foden.
Erling Haaland, a must see player!
The Manchester City forward is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great figures within the English team. During last season he played 53 games, where he contributed 52 goals and 9 assists, being an important part of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League championship. His mission now is to add to his ability and help City continue to be among the great powers of world football. Haaland will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and help the team win as many titles as possible.
How does Man City arrive?
Manchester City starts the 2023-2024 Premier League season as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more British football title. City is one of the biggest teams in England and after having won the treble, they will seek to triumph on the international stage again, now with the UEFA Super Cup. This season the team will seek to get back into the UEFA Champions League final, so its mission will be to be one of the most difficult teams in the top European competition. In addition to this, Manchester City will have to defend their Cup and League titles, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Nathan Ake, Rodrigo, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, His contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. Manchester City enters the Karaiskakis Stadium to face Sevilla for the UEFA Super Cup title.
Leipzig's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Janis Blaswich, Castello Lukeba, Mohamed Simakan, David Raum, Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Xaver Schlager, Loïs Openda, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg and Xavi Simons.
Xavi Simons, a must see player!
The Leipzig winger is one of his club's great offensive references and one of the orchestrators of the team's forward movement. Simons seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Leipzig in the football generation. He finished last season as one of PSV's top scorers and will now seek to leave his mark with Leipzig to secure a place in the German team's starting eleven and opt for them to make the purchase option valid. So far, the player has participated in 9 games where he has scored 3 goals and 4 assists. The Dutch winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Leipzig will continue to choose for him to be one of the pillars on offense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Leipzig get here?
Leipzig continues its path in the 2023-2024 season of the Bundesliga where it will fight to return to being at the top of the general table, the Bulls will seek to break Bayern's streak and return to being league champions, as well as fight for a place in UEFA competitions. RB Leipzig finished in third position in the Bundesliga with 66 points, after 29 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses. Likewise, their path in the UEFA Champions League will be very interesting, they will be part of Group G along with Manchester City, Young Boys and Estrella Roja, so the objective is to score important points in the Group Round and get into the elimination phase of the top European competition. Some interesting names in this group are Xavi Simons, Lois Openda, Dani Olmo, David Raum, Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Janis Blaswich, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team . Leipzig will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where's the game?
The Red Bull Arena located in the city of Leipzig will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has capacity for 41,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1956.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the RB Leipzig vs Manchester City match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the Red Bull Arena, at 3 p.m.