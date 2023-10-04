Leicester City vs Preston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs Preston live, as well as the latest information from the King Powe Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Preston live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Leicester City vs Preston can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Preston player
Will Kane, striker. Experienced player of 30 years old, he has in his feet the possibility of taking Preston to the Premier League, he is currently the scorer of the team and is certainly being very effective, adding victories is paramount and this player can give them to the team in search of promotion.
Watch out for this Leicester player
Jaime Vardy, striker. A player who undoubtedly has shown that he never gives up, Vardy was part of the squad in the promotion to the Premier League and was the star when they won the championship, a player who despite having great offers, knew how to stay and now with the team back to the Championship, is looking to promote them, a striker of area that will undoubtedly put rivals to tremble.
What a win, another 3 points on the road 💪 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/wjGQ4yYCea— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) October 1, 2023
Latest Preston lineup
Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Pottes, McCann, Ledson, Millar, Holmes, Browne, Osmajic.
Latest Leicester lineup
Hermansen, Justin, Vastergaard, Faes, Ricardo, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, NDIDI, Mavididi, Vardy, Fatawu.
Background
Preston 1-2 Leicester
Preston 1-1 Leicester
Leicester 1-0 Preston
Preston 0-1 Leicester
Leicester 1-2 Preston
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Preston cannot relax
Preston is playing its 90th consecutive season in the Championship, promotion has not been possible and it is certainly something that the fans demand, the previous season they were not very competitive and were just in the middle of the table, now in a new season, the team had a great start and after nine rounds, the team was placed third in the standings, To be able to stay where they are is very complicated with many rounds to play, but it is a good start that in the end may be the key to their promotion, in this league anything can happen and it has already been shown that a good start does not guarantee a great finish, to beat Leicester, will certainly be a great message and would raise the spirits of the players, Preston can not afford another defeat like the previous day.
Leicester focused on return
Leicester City said goodbye to the Premier League in an unexpected way, the team that caused a sensation after being crowned champion in an unexpected way, after several seasons competing in a good way, was in the 2022/23, when the team fell apart, everything good they had done, went up in smoke in one season and that led them to the Championship, for this season, the team had a big job, and it was to return to the Premier League as soon as possible, the team in nine rounds was placed leader winning eight games and only one defeat, direct promotion would be the best for them, and it seems that they are working on that, the season is long, but little by little a gap will be opening between the possible promoted teams and the mid-table, meanwhile, adding three points in each match is the ideal.
Transcendental duel
Leicester will host Preston in a duel between the second and third, being a highly competitive and long tournament, the tenth day would not mean much, however, it can mark a parameter for the two teams, this game certainly plays more than three points, it plays the possibility of moving away or approaching three points, therefore, it will be a great show.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Leicester City vs Preston in the EFL Championship 2023. The match will take place at the King Powe Stadium at 2:45 PM ET.